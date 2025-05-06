OKKAMI’s Cornelius Phanthanh to Speak at the 4th Hospitality Thailand Conference

Cornelius Phanthanh - WebApp Team Lead | OKKAMI

SUKHUMVIT, BANGKOK, THAILAND, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OKKAMI is pleased to announce that Cornelius Phanthanh, one of its senior leaders in technology innovation, will be a featured speaker at the 4th Hospitality Thailand Conference (#HTC2025). He will take the stage on May 14, 2025, at the Grand Eastin Hotel Sathorn Bangkok as part of the Guest Experience Track at the Hotel Revenue Summit.Cornelius will present a forward-looking session on how a fully integrated webapp experience can reshape the hospitality landscape—enabling guests to unlock hotel doors, pay via QR codes, connect with third-party vendors, and enjoy an end-to-end digital journey without ever having to visit the front desk. His vision aligns with the increasing demand for seamless, mobile-first guest experiences that are both intuitive and efficient.📅 Date: May 14, 2025📍 Venue: Grand Eastin Hotel Sathorn, Bangkok Antony Goddard , COO of OKKAMI, shared his excitement ahead of the event:“We are honored to participate in HTC2025 and proud to have Cornelius representing OKKAMI on such a forward-looking stage. Our mission has always been to enhance the way guests interact with hotels, and this conference is the perfect opportunity to showcase the innovation we’re bringing to the industry. From mobile keys to fully contactless guest journeys, we’re helping properties deliver smarter, more personalized experiences, something we believe is no longer optional, but essential.”Join industry leaders and hospitality professionals as Cornelius unveils how OKKAMI is redefining guest engagement through cutting-edge technology.For updates, follow #HTC2025 and stay connected with OKKAMI.About OKKAMIFounded to bridge the gap between traditional hospitality and modern digital expectations, OKKAMI is a leading provider of guest engagement and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for hotels, resorts, and luxury residences. The company empowers properties with a single, integrated platform that enhances every step of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-stay.OKKAMI’s core offering is its white-labeled guest app and webapp, which allows properties to provide services like mobile check-in, digital key access, in-room controls, service requests, spa bookings, restaurant reservations, and integrated payments, all through a unified interface. The platform seamlessly integrates with major Property Management Systems (PMS), Point of Sale (POS) systems, door lock providers, payment gateways, CRM tools, and even wellness and F&B vendors.By reducing friction across touchpoints and giving guests control over their stay via their own devices, OKKAMI helps hospitality brands boost operational efficiency, increase ancillary revenue, and elevate customer satisfaction. Its clientele includes global hotel chains, boutique resorts, branded residences, and serviced apartments across more than 25 countries.In addition to its core product, OKKAMI offers a range of modules including loyalty program integration, guest messaging via WhatsApp/LINE/WeChat, multilingual AI-powered chatbots, and marketing automation tools. With a strong focus on data security and scalability, the platform is built to serve the diverse and evolving needs of the modern hospitality industry.

