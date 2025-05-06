Strong Majority of Consumers Express Deep Concern Over Tariff-Driven Price Increases, Optimove Insights Survey Finds

Tariff concerns reshape consumer behavior, highlighting need for empathetic, personalized marketing strategies

New York, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A strong majority (55%) of U.S. consumers are 'very concerned' about tariffs, stating that price increases are already impacting their budgets, according to new survey results released today by Optimove Insights, the research arm of Optimove, the leader in Positionless Marketing.



The survey, conducted in April 2025 among 320 U.S. consumers aged 18–65 with household incomes of $75,000 or more, reveals that tariffs, alongside inflation, are reshaping consumer behavior at a critical time for brands heading into the summer shopping season.

Key Findings

82% of respondents expressed concern about inflation, with nearly half (47%) significantly changing their spending habits.

Everyday essentials like groceries and gas are the top spending worry for 31% of consumers.

Tariffs are tied with lifestyle costs, such as dining out and entertainment, as the second-highest spending concern (19%).

Recommendations for Marketers

Optimove recommends five key strategies for brands to respond to consumer concerns:

1. Lead with Empathy: Acknowledge the financial strain tariffs impose and reflect that understanding in marketing messaging.

2. Personalize Customer Interactions: Tailor communications based on individual consumer needs and current circumstances.

3. Communicate Transparently: Be upfront about how tariffs are affecting pricing and availability.

4. Offer Value and Support: Introduce promotions, loyalty benefits, and flexible options to ease financial concerns.

5. Stay Agile and Responsive: Continually adjust to shifting consumer sentiment and economic realities.

According to Rony Vexelman, VP of Marketing at Optimove, “Brands that integrate empathy and personalization into their marketing strategies can better ease consumer anxiety and differentiate themselves during economic uncertainty. To do so, marketers must be able to respond to consumers in real time which requires Positionless Marketing that frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently.”



About Optimove



Optimove, the leader in Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.



Optimove is recognized as the Visionary Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. Being a visionary leader is a hallmark of Optimove. It was the first CRM Marketing Platform to natively embed AI with the ability to predict customer migrations between lifecycle stages in 2012.



Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to optimize workflows from Insight to Creation and through Orchestration. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.



For more information, go to Optimove.com

About Optimove Insights

Optimove Insights is the analytical and research arm of Positionless Marketing leader, Optimove. Optimove Insights is dedicated to providing valuable industry insights and data-driven research to empower B2C businesses.

Attachment

