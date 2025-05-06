ActiVote Poll Reveals Stark Partisan Divide Over Arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan

Poll shows partisan divide on arrest

Survey Highlights Split on Whether Arrest Undermines Judicial Independence or Upholds Federal Immigration Law

These results highlight a critical tension in American society: the desire to enforce immigration laws versus the need to protect the independence of our judicial system.” — Victor Allis, Chief Pollster at ActiVote

MA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActiVote today released a new poll showing a sharp partisan divide over the arrest of Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan. The survey of 406 respondents, conducted between April 30 and May 5, 2025, reveals that Americans are deeply split on whether the arrest represents a necessary enforcement of federal law or a threat to judicial independence.

On April 25, 2025, Judge Dugan was arrested by the FBI for allegedly helping an unauthorized immigrant evade arrest by directing him out of her courtroom. The Wisconsin Supreme Court suspended her on April 29, 2025. ActiVote’s poll presented respondents with five viewpoints on the arrest, ranging from banning federal arrests of local judges to supporting the arrest of all judges who obstruct immigration enforcement.

The results show a nation divided:

- 46% of respondents support the arrest, with 37% favoring arrests of all judges who obstruct immigration enforcement and 9% viewing Dugan’s arrest as a necessary signal of compliance with federal law.

- 33% oppose the arrest, including 27% who want it reversed and 6% who believe federal arrests of local judges should be banned.

- 21% prefer to let the legal process unfold without taking a strong stance.

Overall, 67% of respondents either support the arrest or adopt a neutral position, indicating they do not view the event as an attack on judicial independence.

Partisan identity strongly influenced responses:

- 87% of left-leaning respondents favor reversing the arrest.

- 82% of moderate right and right-leaning respondents support it or wish to see the process play out.

- Centrists were more aligned with the moderate right than with the moderate left, with 49% supportive of the arrest and 33% wishing to see the process play out.

About ActiVote

ActiVote is a civic education platform committed to empowering informed citizen participation. ActiVote was ranked as the nation’s 8th most accurate pollster of the 2024 election season.

