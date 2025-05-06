GXO Accelerates Expansion in Healthcare Logistics

Ten-year $2.5 billion contract with UK’s National Health Service and recent agreement with Siemens Healthineers in the U.S. are springboards for growth

GREENWICH, Conn., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced a significant expansion in the health sector, following today’s announcement by NHS Supply Chain, part of the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK that it has selected GXO as its the new logistics partner in a landmark 10-year, $2.5 billion contract. The agreement significantly expands GXO’s presence in healthcare logistics, a strategic growth sector, where GXO’s solutions are uniquely positioned to support the complex needs of these customers.

“Our successful expansion in the health sector is the result of a multi-year disciplined commercial and M&A strategy to diversify into high growth verticals and geographies,” said GXO Chief Revenue Officer Richard Cawston. “This landmark agreement with the NHS in the UK will serve as a springboard to further grow our healthcare footprint in the U.K., as well as in the U.S. and Europe as more healthcare organizations and suppliers recognize the benefits of a trusted logistics partner and a tech-enabled supply chain.”

GXO will manage 8 NHS Supply Chain distribution centers and a dedicated fleet of more than 300 NHS Supply Chain vehicles to provide modern end-to-end logistics solutions to the NHS. Recently, GXO began a multi-year agreement in the U.S. with Siemens Healthineers to expand its Forward Stocking Network, adding new ‘Mega Depots’ at two key locations, and signed two new agreements with large healthcare brands in Europe.

GXO’s solutions are designed for the complex needs of healthcare logistics, including critical fulfilment and inventory management for hospital supplies, medical devices, and equipment including provision to community healthcare providers and home delivery. Across Europe and the US, GXO helps ensure full visibility of inventory and orders while managing hundreds of thousands of sensitive, high-value SKUs with meticulous care. GXO’s networks support time-sensitive and emergency deliveries, and focus on process standardization, data accuracy, and regulatory compliance to improve consistency and enhance patient care and help improve provision of community based primary healthcare.

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing an inclusive, world-class workplace for more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

