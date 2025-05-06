Blue Point Brewing Co. Announces the Return of Delayed Pilsner

A Refreshing Brew Perfect for Life’s Unexpected Delays, Blue Point’s Delayed Pilsner is Now Available at Transit Hubs Across New York City

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Point Brewing Co., a Tilray Brands, Inc., (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) craft beer brand, announces the highly anticipated re-release of Delayed Pilsner, a beer crafted to soothe the soul of every New Yorker facing the inevitable delays of city life.

Whether it’s 2 minutes or 2 hours, delays are scientifically proven to be the bane of any New Yorker’s existence. But fear not, Blue Point Brewing has brewed the ultimate lager to get you through this abomination. Delayed Pilsner is brewed with a blend of floral, spicy hops that impart subtle apple and lemon-lime aromas. Balanced by slight honey notes from a creamy malt body, the result is a crisp, drinkable lager that will make your crowded, frustrating, too-much-body-heat-filled delay just a bit more bearable.





“We understand the challenges of city life and the frustration that comes with delays,” said Carrie Shafir, Senior Brand Director, Tilray Beverages. “Delayed Pilsner is our way of helping New Yorkers find a moment of peace amidst the chaos. It’s a beer that’s not just refreshing but also comforting.”

Delayed Pilsner is now available in 16oz cans starting at transit hubs throughout the Metro New York area and select retailers. The can's design is inspired by the numerous “delayed” signs scattered across Long Island destinations on Penn Station's departure board.

Join us in raising a glass to smoother commutes and more enjoyable waits.

About Blue Point Brewing

Blue Point Brewing Company was founded in 1998 in Patchogue, New York and is Long Island’s OG craft brewery. Twenty-seven years later, with a widely appealing portfolio of beer and beyond beer brands, Blue Point has grown to be one of the largest breweries in New York, with a footprint up and down the entire East Coast. Blue Point’s flagship beer, Toasted Lager, has won several awards including a gold medal at the World Beer Cup.

For more information about Blue Point Brewing, please visit www.bluepointbrewing.com and follow us on Instagram @BluePointBrewing.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of beverage, cannabis and wellness industries with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray.

Media Contact: news@tilray.com

Investor Contact: investors@tilray.com

