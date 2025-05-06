Submit Release
VPG Reports Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

MALVERN, Pa., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG), a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies, today announced its results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended March 29, 2025.

First Fiscal Quarter Highlights (comparisons are to the comparable period a year ago):

  • Revenues of $71.7 million decreased 11.2%.
  • Gross profit margin was 37.7%, as compared to 43.4%.
  • Adjusted gross profit margin* was 38.3%, as compared to 43.4%.
  • Operating margin was (0.1%), as compared to 8.6%.
  • Adjusted operating margin* was 1.1%, as compared to 10.0%.
  • Diluted net loss per share of $(0.07) compared to $0.44.
  • Adjusted diluted net earnings per share* of $0.04 compared to $0.42.
  • EBITDA* was $3.3 million with an EBITDA margin* of 4.6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $5.1 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin* of 7.2%.
  • Cash from Operating Activities was $5.3 million with Adjusted Free Cash Flow* of $3.7 million.

Ziv Shoshani, Chief Executive Officer of VPG, commented, "Despite the continuing challenging business environment, we achieved the second consecutive quarter of book-to-bill over 1.00. Total orders of $74.4 million grew 2.7% sequentially and resulted in a book-to-bill of 1.04, as our Sensors and Measurement Systems reporting segments recorded book-to-bill ratios above 1.00. As the global economy faces increasing volatility due to rapidly changing tariff and trade policies, we believe our manufacturing footprint and strategy position us to navigate the direct impacts of these policies. We continue to focus on our business development growth initiatives, and are pleased with the progress thus far in our humanoid robot opportunities, among others."

Mr. Shoshani said: "Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, we achieved comparable adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, and EBITDA on lower revenue levels. Our strong balance sheet and cash flow provide us with a solid foundation to proactively implement our long-term growth and cost-efficiency strategies."

First Fiscal Quarter Financial Trends:

The Company's first fiscal quarter 2025 net loss attributable to VPG stockholders was $0.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $5.9 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in the first fiscal quarter of 2024.

The first fiscal quarter 2025 adjusted net earnings* were $0.5 million, or $0.04 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share*, compared to $5.7 million, or $0.42 per adjusted diluted net earnings per share* in the first fiscal quarter of 2024.

Segment Performance:

The Sensors segment revenue of $27.1 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 decreased 8.0% from $29.4 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2024. Sequentially, revenue increased 5.1% compared to $25.8 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to lower sales of precision resistors in the Test and Measurement and Other markets, and lower sales of strain gages in our Other markets. Sequentially, the increase primarily reflected higher sales of strain gages and precision resistors in the Test and Measurement market.

Gross profit margin for the Sensors segment was 30.1% for the first fiscal quarter of 2025. Gross profit margin decreased compared to 36.5% in the first fiscal quarter of 2024 and 32.0% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. Adjusted for $0.2 million in start-up costs related to manufacturing consolidations, adjusted gross margin* was 30.8% in the first fiscal quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to lower volume, unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates, and inventory reduction. Sequentially, the lower adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to higher one-time fixed costs and unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates, which were partially offset by an increase in volume.

The Weighing Solutions segment revenue of $26.4 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 decreased 8.3% compared to $28.8 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2024 and was 2.7% higher than $25.7 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease in revenues was mainly attributable to lower sales in the Industrial Weighing and Transportation markets, as well as in our Other markets. Sequentially, the increase in revenues was primarily attributable to higher sales in the Transportation and General Industrial markets, which offset lower revenue in the Industrial Weighing and Other markets.   

Gross profit margin for the Weighing Solutions segment was 36.8% for the first fiscal quarter of 2025, which decreased compared to 39.1% in the first fiscal quarter of 2024 and increased from 34.1% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. Adjusted for $0.3 million in start-up costs related to new product introductions, adjusted gross margin* was 37.8% in the first quarter of 2025. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit margin was primarily due to lower volume, partially offset by the effect of cost reduction programs. The sequential increase in gross profit margin primarily reflected higher sales and the effect of our cost reduction programs.

The Measurement Systems segment revenue of $18.2 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2025 decreased 19.0% year-over-year from $22.5 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2024 and was 13.8% lower than $21.2 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to decreased revenue in the Steel, AMS, and Other markets, which was partially offset by higher sales in the Transportation market.   Sequentially, the decrease in revenue was primarily due to lower sales in the Steel market and lower sales of Diversified Technical Systems Inc. ("DTS") products in the Avionics, Military and Space market.

Gross profit margin for the Measurement Systems segment was 50.3%, compared to 58.1% in the first fiscal quarter of 2024, and 50.9% in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024. Adjusted gross margin* for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024, after adjusting for purchasing accounting impacts related to Nokra acquisition, was 51.2%. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted gross profit margin* was primarily due to lower volume and unfavorable product mix. The sequentially lower adjusted gross profit margin* primarily reflected lower volume.

Near-Term Outlook

“Given our backlog and the current market conditions, we expect net revenues to be in the range of $70 million to $76 million for the second fiscal quarter of 2025, at constant first fiscal quarter 2025 foreign currency exchange rates,” concluded Mr. Shoshani.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

We define “adjusted gross profit margin" as gross profit margin before purchase accounting adjustments related to the Nokra acquisition and start-up costs. We define "adjusted operating margin" as operating margin before purchase accounting adjustment related to the Nokra, DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs, acquisition costs, and restructuring costs and severance costs. We define "adjusted net earnings” and "adjusted diluted net earnings per share" as net earnings attributable to VPG stockholders before purchase accounting adjustment related to the Nokra, DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs and severance costs, foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and associated tax effects. We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization before purchase accounting adjustment related to the Nokra, DTS and DSI acquisitions, start-up costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs and severance costs, and foreign currency exchange gains and losses.

"Adjusted free cash flow" for the first fiscal quarter of 2025 is defined as the amount of cash generated from operating activities ($5.3 million) in excess of capital expenditures ($1.5 million), net of proceeds, if any, from the sale of assets ($0.0 million).   

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because each presents what management views as our core operating results for the relevant period. The adjustments to the applicable GAAP measures relate to occurrences or events that are outside of our core operations, and management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides a consistent basis to evaluate our operating profitability and performance trends across comparable periods. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in VPG’s financial statements presented in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q.

Conference Call and Webcast:

A conference call will be held on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). To access the conference call, interested parties may call 1-833-470-1428 or internationally +1-404-975-4839 and use passcode 131775, or log on to the investor relations page of the VPG website at ir.vpgsensors.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call by calling toll-free 1-866-813-9403 or internationally 1-929-458-6194 and by using passcode 849827. The replay will also be available on the “Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at ir.vpgsensors.com.

About VPG:

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers’ product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements:

From time to time, information provided by us, including, but not limited to, statements in this press release, or other statements made by or on our behalf, may contain or constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, expected, estimated, or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; significant developments from the recent and potential changes in tariffs and trade regulation; impact of inflation; potential issues respecting the United States federal government debt ceiling; global labor and supply chain challenges; difficulties or delays in identifying, negotiating and completing acquisitions and integrating acquired companies; the inability to realize anticipated synergies and expansion possibilities; difficulties in new product development; changes in competition and technology in the markets that we serve and the mix of our products required to address these changes; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; political, economic, and health (including pandemics) instabilities; instability caused by military hostilities in the regions or countries in which we operate (including Israel); difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies, such as underutilization of production facilities, labor unrest or legal challenges to our lay-off or termination plans, operation of redundant facilities due to difficulties in transferring production to achieve efficiencies; compliance issues under applicable laws, such as export control laws, including the outcome of our voluntary self-disclosure of export control non-compliance; our ability to execute our new corporate strategy and business continuity, operational and budget plans; and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices that are set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report or as of the dates otherwise indicated in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:
Steve Cantor
Vishay Precision Group, Inc.
781-222-3516
info@vpgsensors.com

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations      
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)      
       
  Fiscal quarter ended
  March 29, 2025   March 30, 2024
Net revenues $ 71,741     $ 80,783  
Costs of products sold   44,696       45,689  
Gross profit   27,045       35,094  
Gross profit margin   37.7 %     43.4 %
       
Selling, general and administrative expenses   26,710       27,394  
Restructuring costs   395       782  
Operating (loss) income   (60 )     6,918  
Operating margin   (1.0) %     8.6 %
       
Other (expense) income :      
Interest expense   (550 )     (628 )
Other   (677 )     1,860  
Other (expense) income   (1,227 )     1,232  
       
(Loss) Income before taxes   (1,287 )     8,150  
       
Income tax (benefit) expense   (332 )     2,318  
       
Net (loss) earnings   (955 )     5,832  
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   (13 )     (59 )
Net (loss) earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ (942 )   $ 5,891  
       
Basic (loss) earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ (0.07 )   $ 0.44  
Diluted (loss) earnings per share attributable to VPG stockholders $ (0.07 )   $ 0.44  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   13,257       13,405  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   13,257       13,468  
               


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets      
(In thousands)      
  March 29, 2025   December 31, 2024
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,892     $ 79,272  
Accounts receivable, net   50,241       51,200  
Inventories:      
Raw materials   32,413       33,013  
Work in process   29,444       27,187  
Finished goods   22,079       23,960  
Inventories, net   83,936       84,160  
       
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   18,129       17,088  
Assets held for sale   5,229       5,229  
Total current assets   241,427       236,949  
       
Property and equipment:      
Land   2,349       2,316  
Buildings and improvements   77,690       68,125  
Machinery and equipment   134,666       132,938  
Software   10,434       10,351  
Construction in progress   2,096       11,246  
Accumulated depreciation   (149,240 )     (145,475 )
Property and equipment, net   77,995       79,501  
       
Goodwill   46,928       46,819  
Intangible assets, net   40,908       41,815  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   23,681       24,316  
Other assets   22,902       21,535  
Total assets $ 453,841     $ 450,935  
               


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets      
(In thousands)      
  March 29, 2025   December 31, 2024
  (Unaudited)    
Liabilities and equity      
Current liabilities:      
Trade accounts payable $ 9,757     $ 9,890  
Payroll and related expenses   18,219       18,546  
Other accrued expenses   21,348       19,725  
Income taxes   71       880  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   4,114       3,998  
Total current liabilities   53,509       53,039  
       
Long-term debt   31,479       31,441  
Deferred income taxes   3,811       3,779  
Operating lease liabilities   19,134       19,928  
Other liabilities   14,099       14,193  
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs   6,794       6,695  
Total liabilities   128,826       129,075  
       
Equity:      
Common stock   1,338       1,336  
Class B convertible common stock   103       103  
Treasury stock   (25,335 )     (25,335 )
Capital in excess of par value   203,071       202,783  
Retained earnings   191,035       191,977  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (45,224 )     (48,897 )
Total Vishay Precision Group, Inc. stockholders' equity   324,988       321,967  
Noncontrolling interests   27       (107 )
Total equity   325,015       321,860  
Total liabilities and equity $ 453,841     $ 450,935  
               


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.      
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows      
(Unaudited - In thousands)      
       
  Three Fiscal Months Ended
  March 29, 2025   March 30, 2024
Operating activities      
Net (loss) earnings $ (955 )   $ 5,832  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   4,035       3,943  
Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment         (149 )
Share-based compensation expense   545       661  
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence   800       582  
Deferred income taxes   (489 )     44  
Foreign currency impacts and other items   478       (2,253 )
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   1,823       3,086  
Inventories   227       (2,887 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (848 )     (1,766 )
Trade accounts payable   253       67  
Other current liabilities   292       242  
Other non-current assets and liabilities, net   (841 )     (792 )
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs, net   (71 )     (205 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   5,249       6,405  
       
Investing activities      
Capital expenditures   (1,507 )     (2,573 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment         341  
Net cash used in investing activities   (1,507 )     (2,232 )
       
Financing activities      
Purchase of treasury stock         (2,755 )
Distributions to noncontrolling interests   147       (32 )
Payments of employee taxes on certain share-based arrangements   (256 )     (858 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (109 )     (3,645 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   987       (1,477 )
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   4,620       (949 )
       
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   79,272       83,965  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 83,892     $ 83,016  
       
Supplemental disclosure of investing transactions:      
Capital expenditures accrued but not yet paid $ 454     $ 1,480  
Supplemental disclosure of financing transactions:      
Excise tax on net share repurchases accrued but not yet paid $       15  
               


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.                    
Reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit, Operating Income, Net Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders and Diluted Earnings Per Share    
(Unaudited - In thousands)                            
                                 
    Gross Profit   Operating Income   Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to VPG Stockholders   Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per share
Three months ended   March 29,
2025		   March 30,
2024		   March 29,
2025		   March 30,
2024		   March 29,
2025		   March 30,
2024		   March 29,
2025		   March 30,
2024
As reported - GAAP   $ 27,045     $ 35,094     $ (60 )   $ 6,918     $ (942 )   $ 5,891     $ (0.07 )   $ 0.44  
As reported - GAAP Margins     37.7 %     43.4 %   (0.1)        %     8.6 %                
Start-up costs     463             463             463             0.03        
Restructuring costs                 395       782       395       782       0.03       0.06  
Severance cost                       347             347             0.03  
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)                             972       (1,589 )     0.07       (0.12 )
Less: Tax effect of reconciling items and discrete tax items                             420       (238 )     0.03       (0.01 )
As Adjusted - Non GAAP   $ 27,508     $ 35,094     $ 798     $ 8,047     $ 468     $ 5,669     $ 0.04     $ 0.42  
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins     38.3 %     43.4 %     1.1 %     10.0 %                
                                                 


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.        
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit by segment        
(Unaudited - In thousands)          
           
  Fiscal quarter ended
  March 29, 2025   March 30, 2024   December 31, 2024
Sensors          
As reported - GAAP $ 8,146     $ 10,732     $ 8,229  
As reported - GAAP Margins   30.1 %     36.5 %     32.0 %
Start-up costs   187              
As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 8,333     $ 10,732     $ 8,229  
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins   30.8 %     36.5 %     32.0 %
           
Weighing Solutions          
As reported - GAAP $ 9,717     $ 11,266     $ 8,778  
As reported - GAAP Margins   36.8 %     39.1 %     34.1 %
Start-up costs   276              
As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 9,993     $ 11,266     $ 8,778  
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins   37.8 %     39.1 %     34.1 %
           
Measurement Systems          
As reported - GAAP $ 9,182     $ 13,094     $ 10,764  
As reported - GAAP Margins   50.3 %     58.1 %     50.9 %
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments               79  
As Adjusted - Non GAAP $ 9,182     $ 13,094     $ 10,843  
As Adjusted - Non GAAP Margins   50.3 %     58.1 %     51.2 %
                       


VISHAY PRECISION GROUP, INC.        
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA        
(Unaudited - In thousands)          
  Fiscal quarter ended
  March 29, 2025   March 30, 2024   December 31, 2024
Net (loss) earnings attributable to VPG stockholders $ (942 )   $ 5,891     $ 768  
Interest Expense   550       628       587  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (332 )     2,318       1,222  
Depreciation   3,056       3,016       3,026  
Amortization   979       927       1,007  
EBITDA   3,311     $ 12,780     $ 6,610  
EBITDA MARGIN   4.6 %     15.8 %     9.1 %
Impairment of goodwill and indefinite-lived intangibles                
Acquisition purchase accounting adjustments               79  
Acquisition costs               101  
Restructuring costs   395       782       198  
Severance cost         347        
Start-up costs   463              
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss)   972       (1,589 )     (1,913 )
ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 5,141     $ 12,320     $ 5,075  
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN   7.2 %     15.3 %     7.0 %

