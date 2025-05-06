Enlight Renewable Energy Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

All of the amounts disclosed in this press release are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLT, TASE: ENLT) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025 ending March 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights

3 months ending March 31, 2025

Revenues and income of $130m, up 39% year over year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $132m, up 84% year over year

of $132m, up 84% year over year Net income of $102m, up 316% year over year

Cash flow from operations of $44m, up 24% year over year

For the three months ended ($ millions) 31/03/2025 31/03/2024 % change Revenues and Income 130 94 39% Net Income 102 24 316% Adjusted EBITDA 132 72 84% Cash Flow from Operating Activities 44 35 24%

________________________

1 The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact this IFRS financial measure are not within the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Please refer to the reconciliation table in Appendix 2



In January 2025, the Company announced the sale of 44% of the Sunlight cluster of renewable energy projects in Israel for a consideration of $52m at a valuation of $119m, and deconsolidated the cluster from its balance sheet. The transaction added $42m to Adjusted EBITDA (actual consideration received less the book value of the associated assets) and $80m to net profit in the 1Q25 results.

A detailed analysis of financial results appears below

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Company’s Operations

Enlight’s procurement strategy has effectively mitigated significant exposure to increased U.S. import tariffs. The agreements and good relationships we have with our supply chain partners allow for a significant distribution of the impact of tariffs.

Costs

Solar panels for projects under construction are either domestically constructed or sourced from outside China and carry no tariff exposure



80% of battery capacity for projects under construction is supplied by Tesla, a supplier with high levels of domestic U.S. manufacturing

Revenues



Negotiations for PPA price adjustments are now underway to account for higher tariff-related construction costs

“Enlight showed strong financial results for 1Q25, including 84% growth in Adjusted EBITDA and a 316% rise in net profit,” said Gilad Yavetz, CEO of Enlight Renewable Energy.

“The introduction of U.S. tariffs underscores how Enlight’s diversified procurement strategy in this market over the past two years has proven itself, effectively shielding us from cost increases. As a result, our U.S. projects now under construction, with total capex of $1.7bn, have no solar panel exposure under the current tariff policy. Selecting Tesla as our primary storage supplier further strengthens this position – its substantial levels of U.S. manufacturing offer greater tariff protection than other battery suppliers.

“Securing $1.8bn in financing over recent months marks a significant milestone, and was achieved through three financial closings, a sale of a stake in the Sunlight cluster to institutional investors, and a successful bond issuance. This funding will enable the launch of our aggressive plan to begin construction on 4.7 FGW of capacity in 2025. Combined with our existing operating portfolio, these projects represent 90% of the capacity required to reach an annual revenue and income run rate of $1.4bn by 2027.”

Portfolio Review

Enlight’s total portfolio is comprised of 19.2 GW of generation capacity and 49.8 GWh storage (33.4 FGW 2 )

) Of this, the Mature portfolio component (including operating projects, projects under construction or pre-construction) contains 6.1 GW generation capacity and 8.8 GWh of storage (8.6 FGW)

Within the Mature portfolio component, the operating component has 2.5 GW of generation capacity and 1.9 GWh of storage (3.0 FGW)

The full composition of the portfolio appears in the following table:

Component Status FGW2 Annual revenues &

income run rate ($m) Operating Commercial operation 3.0 ~5003 Under Construction Under construction 1.8 ~305 Pre-Construction 0-12 months to start of construction 3.8 ~615 Total Mature Portfolio Mature 8.6 1,420~ Advanced Development 13-24 months to start of construction 7 - Development 2+ years to start of construction 17.8 - Total Portfolio 33.4 -

________________________

2 FGW (Factored GW) is a consolidated metric combining generation and storage capacity into a uniform figure based on the ratio of construction costs. The company’s current weighted average construction cost ratio is 3.5 GWh of storage per 1 GW of generation: FGW = GW + GWh / 3.5

3 Based on the midpoint of 2025 guidance.

Operating component of the portfolio: 3 FGW The operational portfolio totals 3 GW of capacity is spread over three regions: 44% of the capacity is located in 7 European countries, 29% is located in Israel, and 27% in the U.S. 81% of the operational capacity sells electricity under PPA agreements, with 29% of the power sold under inflation-linked PPAs. The operational portfolio generates annualized revenues and income of approximately $500 million.



Under Construction component of the portfolio: 1.8 FGW Consists of three projects in the U.S. with a total capacity of 1.4 FGW; the Gecama Solar project in Spain with a capacity of 0.3 FGW; the solar and storage cluster in Israel; and the addition of storage capacity at project Bjornberget in Sweden. Approximately half of the cluster is expected to reach COD in 2025, with the rest expected to commission in 2026. Projects under construction are expected to contribute $305m to the annual revenues and income run rate during their first full year of operation



Pre-construction component of the portfolio: 3.8 FGW

Two mega projects in the U.S., Snowflake and CO Bar, with a combined capacity of 2.6 FGW will begin construction in 2025 and are expected to contribute $455m to revenues and income on an annualized basis. Nardo, a stand alone storage project in Italy with a capacity of 0.25 FGW, is expected to begin construction in 2H25. The Pre-construction portion of the Mature portfolio includes additional projects in Israel, Hungary, and the US with a combined capacity of 0.9 FGW. Pre-construction projects are expected to contribute $615m in revenues and income in their first full year of operations.



The under construction and pre-construction projects are expected to reach COD by the end of 2027, which is expected to boost operating capacity to 8.6 FGW and the annualized revenue and income run rate to $1.4bn.



Advanced Development component of the portfolio component: 7 FGW 5.7 FGW in the U.S., with 100% of the capacity having passed completion of the System Impact Study, the most important study of the grid connection process, significantly de-risking the portfolio. The U.S. pipeline includes several mega-projects, including the 1.4 FGW Cedar Island facility in Oregon and the 1.1 FGW Blackwater project in Virginia. The U.S. portfolio includes several follow-ons to Mature projects, such as Atrisco 2 (0.7 FGW), the energy storage expansion at CO-Bar (0.9 FGW), and Snowflake B (1.3 FGW). These projects reflect the Company's “Connect and Expand” strategy, leveraging existing grid infrastructure with the development of new ones, thereby reducing construction costs and project risks while improving project returns. 0.7 FGW in Europe, focused on Italy, Spain, and Croatia. 0.6 FGW in MENA, focused on solar and storage projects and stand alone storage facilities, including approximately 0.4 FGW that won availability tariffs as part of the Israel Electricity Authority's first high voltage storage availability tariff tender.



Development component of the portfolio: 17.8 FGW 12 FGW in the U.S. with broad geographic presence, including the PJM, WECC, SPP and MISO regions. The storage portion of the US portfolio has grown by 5.6 FGW to reflect greater demand for energy storage in this region. 3 FGW in Europe, focused on Italy, Spain, Croatia and entry into stand-alone storage operations in Poland. 2.8 FGW in MENA, focused on solar combined storage projects and stand-alone storage facilities.



Mature Portfolio Components Expected to Generate Annualized Revenues and Income of ~$1.4bn4,5





________________________

4 Projection based on 2025 guidance, adding on total revenues and income (sales of electricity and tax benefits) of under construction and pre-construction projects

5 The company's revenues from tax benefits are estimated at approximately 20-24% of the total revenue run rate for December 2025; approximately 22-26% of the total revenue run rate for December 2026, and approximately 26-30% of the total revenue run rate for December 2027



Financing Activities

During the quarter, the Company secured $1bn in financial closings for the Country Acres and Quail Ranch projects, representing 830 FMW of combined capacity.

Along with the financial close on the 560 FMW Roadrunner project in December 2024, the financing for the second wave of U.S. projects in now complete, with a total of $1.5bn raised.

Raising $245m through the sale of Series G and H bonds to finance the Company's growth.

Sale of 44% of the Sunlight cluster for $52m cash at a valuation of $119m, generating Adjusted EBITDA of $42m (actual consideration received less associated book value of assets) and a pre-tax profit of $97m.

As of the balance sheet date, the Company maintained $350m of revolving credit facilities, of which none have been drawn.

2025 Guidance

Construction and commissioning

Expected commissioning of 0.9 FGW of capacity, which is expected to add approximately $148-152m to annualized revenues and income and $129-133m annualized EBITDA, starting in 2026.

Starting construction on 2.9 FGW of capacity, which is expected to add approximately $487-495m in annualized revenues and income and approximately $428-436m in annualized EBITDA gradually through 2026-2027.

Financial guidance

Total revenues and income 6 for 2025 are expected to range between $490m and $510m. Of the projected revenues and income, 38% are expected to be denominated in ILS, 35% in EUR, and 27% in USD.

for 2025 are expected to range between $490m and $510m. Of the projected revenues and income, 38% are expected to be denominated in ILS, 35% in EUR, and 27% in USD. Adjusted EBITDA 7 for 2025 is expected to range between $360m and $380m.

for 2025 is expected to range between $360m and $380m. Approximately 90% of the electricity volumes expected to be generated in 2025 will be sold at fixed prices through PPAs or hedges.

________________________

6 Total revenues and income include revenues from the sale of electricity along with income from tax benefits from US projects amounting to $60m-80m.

7 EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of EBITDA to Net Income on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact this IFRS financial measure are not within the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Please refer to the reconciliation table in Appendix 2.



Financial Results Analysis

Revenues & Income by Segment ($ millions) For the three months ended Segment 31/03/2025 31/03/2024 % change MENA 42,867 28,474 51% Europe 51,384 59,160 (13%) U.S. 34,789 4,495 674% Other 829 1,532 (46%) Total Revenues & Income 129,869 93,661 39%



Revenues & Income

In the first quarter of 2025, the Company’s total revenues and income increased to $130m, up from $94m last year, a growth rate of 39% year over year. This was composed of revenues from the sale of electricity, which rose 21% to $110m compared to $90m in the same period of 2024, as well as recognition of $20m in income from tax benefits, up 516% compared to $3m in 1Q24.

The Company benefited from the revenues and income contribution of newly operational projects. Since the first quarter of last year, 576 MW and 1,526 MWh of new projects were connected to the grid and began selling electricity, including seven of the Israel Solar and Storage Cluster units in Israel, Atrisco in the U.S, Pupin in Serbia, and Tapolca in Hungary. The most important increases in revenue from the sale of electricity originated at Atrisco, which added $13m, followed by the Israel Solar and Storage Cluster, with $11m, while Pupin contributed $6m. In total, new projects contributed $30m to revenues from the sale of electricity.

Offsetting this growth, the amount of electricity generated at our wind projects operating in Europe was lower compared to the same period last year mainly due to weaker wind volumes. In addition, generation at project Bjornberget in Sweden this quarter fell compared to last year due to a blade malfunction experienced at one of the site’s turbines. This prompted a complete shutdown of the wind farm, which is now in the process of gradually resuming operations. The Company recognized compensation of $4m from Bjornberget’s operating contractor in lieu of the lost revenues, which is recorded in other income.

Revenues and income were distributed between MENA, Europe, and the US, with 34% denominated in Israeli Shekel, 39% in Euros, and 27% denominated in US Dollars.

Net Income

In the first quarter of 2025, the Company’s net income amounted to $102m compared to $24m last year, an increase of 316% year over year. This increase stems from the $28m increase in revenues and income and $80m profit from the partial sale of the Sunlight cluster. This was offset by higher total operating expenses of $17m and net financial expenses of $10m (all after tax).

Adjusted EBITDA8

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA grew by 84% to $132m in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $72m for the same period in 2024. Of this increase, $36m was driven by the factors described in the Revenues and Income section. The partial sale of the Sunlight cluster contributed $42m, representing the actual consideration received less the book value of the associated assets. Offsetting this growth was an increase of $11m in COGS linked to the addition of new projects, and an increase of $4m in operating expenses. Adjusting for the effects of this transaction, 1Q25 Adjusted EBITDA grew by 25% year-on-year to $90m.

________________________

8 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. Please see the appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation to Net Income



Supplemental Financial and Other Information

Supplemental Financial and Other Information

We intend to announce material information to the public through the Enlight investor relations website at https://enlightenergy.co.il/info/investors , SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This release presents Adjusted EBITDA, a financial metric, which is provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IFRS”). A reconciliation of the non-IFRS financial information to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, finance expenses, taxes on income and share in losses of equity accounted investees and minus finance income and non-recurring portions of other income, net. For the purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA, compensation for inadequate performance of goods and services procured by the Company are included in other income, net. Compensation for inadequate performance of goods and services reflects the profits the Company would have generated under regular operating conditions and is therefore included in Adjusted EBITDA. With respect to gains (losses) from asset disposals, as part of Enlight’s strategy to accelerate growth and reduce the need for equity financing, the Company sells parts of or the entirety of selected renewable project assets from time to time, and therefore includes realized gains or losses from these asset disposals in Adjusted EBITDA. In the case of partial assets disposals, Adjusted EBITDA includes only the actual consideration less the book value of the assets sold. Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA is indicative of operational performance and ongoing profitability and uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the operating performance and for planning and forecasting purposes.

Non-IFRS financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for financial information presented under IFRS. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-IFRS financial measures versus comparable financial measures determined under IFRS. For example, other companies in our industry may calculate the non-IFRS financial measures that we use differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. All of these limitations could reduce the usefulness of our non-IFRS financial measures as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review the related IFRS financial measure, Net Income, and the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA provided below to Net Income and to not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

About Enlight

Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 10 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its U.S. IPO (Nasdaq: ENLT) in 2023.

Appendix 1 – Financial information

Consolidated Statements of Income For the three months ended at

March 31 2025

2024(*)

USD in

USD in

Thousands

Thousands

Revenues 109,758 90,397 Tax benefits 20,111 3,264 Total revenues and income 129,869 93,661 Cost of sales (**) (26,638) (15,436) Depreciation and amortization (33,789) (25,604) General and administrative expenses (11,846) (8,859) Development expenses (2,564) (2,418) Total operating expenses (74,837) (52,317) Gains from projects disposals 97,262 27 Other income (expenses), net (1,105) 1,517 Operating profit 151,189 42,888 Finance income 6,695 8,065 Finance expenses (30,203) (19,493) Total finance expenses, net (23,508) (11,428) Profit before tax and equity loss 127,681 31,460 Share of losses of equity accounted investees (1,227) (144) Profit before income taxes 126,454 31,316 Taxes on income (24,651) (6,831) Profit for the period 101,803 24,485 Profit for the period attributed to: Owners of the Company 94,458 16,763 Non-controlling interests 7,345 7,722 101,803 24,485 Earnings per ordinary share (in USD) with a par value of NIS 0.1, attributable to owners of the parent Company: Basic earnings per share 0.80 0.14 Diluted earnings per share 0.75 0.14 Weighted average of share capital used in the calculation of earnings: Basic per share 118,783,541 117,963,310 Diluted per share 125,316,177 122,889,909

(*) The Consolidated Statements of Income have been adjusted to present comparable information for the previous period. For additional details please see Appendix 8.

(**) Excluding depreciation and amortization.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of March 31 December 31 2025 2024 USD in USD in Thousands Thousands Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 449,530 387,427 Restricted cash 82,692 87,539 Trade receivables 73,125 50,692 Other receivables 71,475 99,651 Other financial assets 405 975 Assets of disposal groups classified as held for sale - 81,661 Total current assets 677,227 707,945 Non-current assets Restricted cash 59,964 60,802 Other long-term receivables 62,092 61,045 Deferred costs in respect of projects 392,119 357,358 Deferred borrowing costs 61 276 Loans to investee entities 32,329 18,112 Investments in equity accounted investees 49,303 - Fixed assets, net 3,961,021 3,699,192 Intangible assets, net 293,035 291,442 Deferred taxes assets 8,023 10,744 Right-of-use asset, net 210,739 210,941 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 74,555 69,216 Other financial assets 63,903 59,812 Total non-current assets 5,207,144 4,838,940 Total assets 5,884,371 5,546,885





Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of (Cont.) March 31 December 31 2025 2024 USD in USD in Thousands Thousands Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Credit and current maturities of loans from banks and other financial institutions 207,662 212,246 Trade payables 167,765 161,991 Other payables 101,928 107,825 Current maturities of debentures 23,049 44,962 Current maturities of lease liability 10,192 10,240 Other financial liabilities 5,777 8,141 Liabilities of disposal groups classified as held for sale - 46,635 Total current liabilities 516,373 592,040 Non-current liabilities Debentures 549,517 433,994 Other financial liabilities 118,891 107,865 Convertible debentures 232,536 133,056 Loans from banks and other financial institutions 2,024,315 1,996,137 Loans from non-controlling interests 79,081 75,598 Financial liabilities through profit or loss 25,985 25,844 Deferred taxes liabilities 62,310 41,792 Employee benefits 1,092 1,215 Lease liability 209,958 211,941 Deferred income related to tax equity 387,943 403,384 Asset retirement obligation 85,141 83,085 Total non-current liabilities 3,776,769 3,513,911 Total liabilities 4,293,142 4,105,951 Equity Ordinary share capital 3,323 3,308 Share premium 1,028,528 1,028,532 Capital reserves 49,890 25,273 Proceeds on account of convertible options 25,083 15,494 Accumulated profit 202,377 107,919 Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 1,309,201 1,180,526 Non-controlling interests 282,028 260,408 Total equity 1,591,229 1,440,934 Total liabilities and equity 5,884,371 5,546,885





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended

at March 31 2025 2024 USD in USD in Thousands Thousands Cash flows for operating activities Profit for the period 101,803 24,485 Income and expenses not associated with cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 33,789 25,604 Finance expenses, net 22,388 11,486 Share-based compensation 1,710 3,117 Taxes on income 24,651 6,831 Tax benefits (20,111) (3,264) Other income (expenses), net 1,105 (134) Company’s share in losses of investee partnerships 1,227 144 Gains from projects disposals (97,262) (27) (32,503) 43,757 Changes in assets and liabilities items: Change in other receivables (856) (2,142) Change in trade receivables (20,376) (16,909) Change in other payables 8,604 (539) Change in trade payables 7,802 71 (4,826) (19,519) Interest receipts 2,512 2,928 Interest paid (22,298) (15,624) Income Tax paid (1,075) (798) Net cash from operating activities 43,613 35,229 Cash flows for investing activities Sale (Acquisition) of consolidated entities, net 36,223 (1,388) Changes in restricted cash and bank deposits, net 8,176 (4,988) Purchase, development, and construction in respect of projects (255,862) (199,733) Loans provided and Investment in investees (7,430) (11,284) Repayments of loans from investees 30,815 - Payments on account of acquisition of consolidated entity (7,447) (10,851) Purchase of financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss, net (3,040) (8,409) Net cash used in investing activities (198,565) (236,653)





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Cont.) For the three months ended at March 31 2025 2024 USD in USD in Thousands Thousands Cash flows from financing activities Receipt of loans from banks and other financial institutions 143,578 71,371 Repayment of loans from banks and other financial institutions (108,922) (10,448) Issuance of debentures 125,838 - Issuance of convertible debentures 114,685 - Repayment of debentures (21,994) (1,284) Dividends and distributions by subsidiaries to non-controlling interests - (108) Deferred borrowing costs (35,199) (2,682) Repayment of loans from non-controlling interests - (955) Increase in holding rights of consolidated entity (1,392) - Exercise of share options 11 - Repayment of lease liability (4,058) (3,671) Proceeds from investment in entities by non-controlling interest 7,732 152 Net cash from financing activities 220,279 52,375 Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 65,327 (149,049) Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 387,427 403,805 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (3,224) (4,905) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 449,530 249,851



Information related to Segmental Reporting

For the three months ended at March 31, 2025 MENA(**) Europe(**)



USA Total reportable segments Others Total USD in thousands Revenues 42,867 51,384 14,678 108,929 829 109,758 Tax benefits - - 20,111 20,111 - 20,111 Total revenues and income 42,867 51,384 34,789 129,040 829 129,869 Segment adjusted EBITDA 68,017 44,663 30,549 143,229 81 143,310 Reconciliations of unallocated amounts: Headquarter costs (*) (11,701) Intersegment profit 106 Gains from projects disposals 54,973 Depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation (35,499) Operating profit 151,189 Finance income 6,695 Finance expenses (30,203) Share in the losses of equity accounted investees (1,227) Profit before income taxes 126,454

(*) Including general and administrative and development expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization and share based compensation).

(**) Due to the Company's organizational restructuring, the Chief Operation Decision Maker (CODM) now reviews the group’s results by segmenting them into three business units: MENA (Middle East and North Africa), Europe, and the US. Consequently, the Central/Eastern Europe and Western Europe segments have been consolidated into the "Europe" segment, the Israel segment has been incorporated into the MENA segment, and the Management and Construction segment has been excluded. The comparative figures for the three months ended March 31, 2024, have been updated accordingly.

Information related to Segmental Reporting

For the three months ended at March 31, 2024 MENA Europe



USA Total reportable segments Others Total USD in thousands Revenues 28,474 59,160 1,231 88,865 1,532 90,397 Tax benefits - - 3,264 3,264 - 3,264 Total revenues and income 28,474 59,160 4,495 92,129 1,532 93,661 Segment adjusted EBITDA 24,528 50,707 3,122 78,357 668 79,025 Reconciliations of unallocated amounts: Headquarter costs (*) (7,606) Intersegment profit 190 Depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation (28,721) Operating profit 42,888 Finance income 8,065 Finance expenses (19,493) Share in the losses of equity accounted investees (144) Profit before income taxes 31,316

(*) Including general and administrative and development expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization and share based compensation).

Appendix 2 - Reconciliations between Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA



($ thousands) For the three months ended at March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 Net Income 101,803 24,485 Depreciation and amortization 33,789 25,604 Share based compensation 1,710 3,117 Finance income (6,695) (8,065) Finance expenses 30,203 19,493 Gains from projects disposals (*) (54,973) - Share of losses of equity accounted investees 1,227 144 Taxes on income 24,651 6,831 Adjusted EBITDA 131,715 71,609 * Profit from revaluation linked to partial sale of asset.

Appendix 3 – Debentures Covenants

Debentures Covenants

As of March 31, 2025, the Company was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series C, D, F, G and H Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Minimum equity

The company's equity shall be maintained at no less than NIS 375 million so long as debentures F remain outstanding, NIS 1,250 million so long as debentures C and D remain outstanding, and USD 600 million so long as debentures G and H remain outstanding.

As of March 31, 2025, the company’s equity amounted to NIS 5,916 million (USD 1,591 million).

Net financial debt to net CAP

The ratio of standalone net financial debt to net CAP shall not exceed 70% for two consecutive financial periods so long as debentures F remain outstanding and shall not exceed 65% for two consecutive financial periods so long as debentures C, D, G and H remain outstanding.

As of March 31, 2025, the net financial debt to net CAP ratio, as defined above, stands at 36%.

Net financial debt to EBITDA

So long as debentures F remain outstanding, standalone financial debt shall not exceed NIS 10 million, and the consolidated financial debt to EBITDA ratio shall not exceed 18 for more than two consecutive financial periods.

For as long as debentures C and D remain outstanding, the consolidated financial debt to EBITDA ratio shall not exceed 15 for more than two consecutive financial periods.

For as long as debentures G and H remain outstanding, the consolidated financial debt to EBITDA ratio shall not exceed 17 for more than two consecutive financial periods.

As of March 31, 2025, the net financial debt to EBITDA ratio, as defined above, stands at 8.

Equity to balance sheet

The standalone equity to total balance sheet ratio shall be maintained at no less than 20% ,25% and 28%, respectively, for two consecutive financial periods for as long as debentures F, debentures C and D and debentures G and H remain outstanding.

As of March 31, 2025, the equity to balance sheet ratio, as defined above, stands at 55%.

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94346603-d361-4e84-aabc-62db3e22c10c

