SureGo Administrative Services Expands Operations with New Malaysia Office

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SureGo Administrative Services (SureGo), a sister company of Trawick International and third-party administrator for international and special risk insurance, today announced the official incorporation of its newest operational center in Malaysia.

This strategic expansion, confirmed by the issuance of a certificate of incorporation from the Companies Commission of Malaysia, strengthens SureGo’s presence in the Asia-Pacific region. It enhances the company’s ability to serve regional customers and further scale its clinical and care capabilities in a market recognized for service excellence and medical professionalism.

Daryl Trawick, President and CEO of the Trawick family of companies, commented, “We are dedicated to serving a diverse clientele across multiple geographies and cultures. Our commitment to service excellence knows no bounds, and our new Malaysian operational hub enables us to add further sophistication and accessibility for our customers.”

The new location will operate under the leadership of Claire Hargreaves, who oversees SureGo’s business operations outside of North and South America.

Hargreaves added, “Our new Malaysian operational center gives us the ability to respond even faster to local market needs and build stronger relationships with customers.”

The Malaysia office marks another milestone in SureGo’s global expansion and underscores the company’s continued investment in delivering responsive, high-quality service around the world.

About SureGo Administrative Services

For 10 years, SureGo Administrative Services has been a trusted name in claims administration. With offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, SureGo is committed to delivering reliable, efficient, and personalized service to clients worldwide. SureGo is part of the Trawick International family of companies. Learn more at mysurego.com.

