Launch of Atigro AI-ERP CEM for Construction & Engineering Management Companies Expands Atigro’s ERP Transformation Industry Leadership

MCLEAN, Va., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atigro, a proven ERP transformation firm that leverages its modular augmentation capabilities paired with AI-native frameworks, expanded its industry leadership today with the launch of Atigro AI-ERP CEM for construction and engineering management (CEM) companies. Atigro AI-ERP CEM is a set of practical ERP augmentation services and a secure AI toolkit that revitalizes existing ERP assets with modularly augmented functionality paired with strategically layered AI-native frameworks to quickly and effectively provide CEMs with real oversight, control and efficiency in their business operations.

Atigro AI-ERP CEM is tailored to meet the needs of the labor intensive CEM industry, delivering executives new levels of ERP capabilities, specifically the ability to collect granular, contextual data and business processes to lay the foundation for strategically layering on AI capabilities. It flexibly captures, manages and controls a combination of data and contextual changes in business processes CEMs have adopted due to the changing micro-and macro-business environment. This gives them a revitalized asset that can be exploited to gain more control over their operations, address more business opportunities and drive profitability through true advancements in productivity.

“Most “ERP transformations” essentially tear down and rebuild the ERP platforms with new functionality, which is both costly and time consuming. Even worse, they still don’t address one of the biggest issues, revamping ERP systems quickly enough to meet the fast changing business environment. This means the very processes that a company is looking to manage within the ERP platform have likely changed since the customization request was made,” said Ken Fischer, CEO of Atigro, Inc. “At Atigro, our proven methodology of ERP transformation consists of augmenting ERP assets with more granular, contextual data collection and functionality capabilities, in combination with strategic and impactful AI integration. Atigro’s AI-ERP CEM augmentation allows for rapid development and provisioning of new functionality that address dynamically changing business processes. Atigro’s transformation through augmentation quickly revitalizes ERP assets, at lower costs, while significantly increasing our clients’ productivity and ROI.”

CEM IT Challenges

Construction and engineering management companies face some daunting IT challenges. Their projects are diverse so one system typically does not fit all the needs of any given project. This is compounded by the fact that the number of activities CEMs need to carry out intersect with many state, federal and local regulations. The level of IT products and services utilized varies from vendor to vendor, so what they need to track and check can vary greatly from job to job. Most of their IT, and specifically their ERP systems, are off-the-shelf with little customization. Their ERP platforms have been supplemented by physical workarounds, like managers using spreadsheets and other ad hoc means.

Unfortunately, most ERP implementations are too rigid to quickly or effectively adapt to CEMs’ dynamic operations in the necessary timeframe. Usually, pockets of a CEM company’s business operations have been addressed by the ERP integration. Their data storage has been housed in disparate databases, or more commonly, on excel spreadsheets or even paper. Very little contextual data, the business processes employees perform outside of digitized workflow, has been integrated either. This has hindered ROI and hampered the addition of practical and useful ERP advancements.

Atigro AI-ERP CEM – Developed to Meet the Needs of CEMs

CEM companies operate long supply chains, have dispersed assets and personnel and have projects that vary greatly in requirements, size and scope. An ERP is an excellent way to gain control of assets, billing, purchasing, internal assets rental and payroll management, among other key functions.

With its practical data management and application coordination capabilities, paired with AI intelligence integration, Atigro AI-ERP CEM acts as a force multiplier. Atigro augments CEM’s existing ERP assets, mapping them to true business workflows, rationalizing and tying in disparate data sources and strategically interspersing intelligent AI agents. These scalable system enhancements deliver real-time insights, drive efficiencies, improve accountability, clarify reporting and provide construction management and engineering companies with actionable intelligence to exploit previously unrecognized business opportunities.

Atigro AI-ERP CEM has tailored solutions to revitalize, augment and fully integrate with CEM’s ERP platforms, including:

Asset Management – Streamlines maintenance, optimizes service management, simplifies workflows, and lets companies gain full visibility of assets across their lifecycle.

Billing Management – Simplifies billing, optimizes processes, and automates tasks; while helping construction management and engineering companies realize accurate usage costs, detailed project billing and precise invoicing.

Purchasing Management – Optimizes purchase, procurement, and supplier management at every step, while enhancing transparency, control and decision making.

Internal Asset Rental – Modernizes operations, optimizes asset tracking, automates maintenance and other tasks, and ensures seamless integration.

Payroll Management – Simplifies personnel hour tracking, vacation tracking, leave requests, shift differentials and allow/allowance approval and tracking to make salary / wage payments and reimbursements fast and accurate.



Atigro AI-ERP CEM Intelligent Agents

ERP systems are supposed to track and mirror a construction and engineering management company’s business operations and requirements. However, for employees across a spectrum of business units, ERPs are often difficult to get answers from because they have very set ways of presenting data. Therefore, getting an answer might require combining data in spreadsheets, looking at records one at a time or having a database administrator research it for them. Additionally, the data reports presented to employees and executives is not provided in a manner that is easy to consume.

Atigro harnesses the power of AI to create tailored AI agents that dynamically interact with people and databases throughout ERP workflows. These intelligent AI agents accept requests from employees and access information from databases and other data sources, solve tasks and provide results in an easy to consume manner. This makes it easier for construction management and engineering companies’ employees to focus on work activities instead of data entry – increasing employee efficiency, satisfaction and retention.

Atigro AI-ERP CEM Security Compliance

Atigro AI-ERP CEM’s toolkit complies with enterprise security and DevSecOps best-practices, can be integrated with Entra-A or Corporate Google Workspace logins and use multiple enterprise-ready databases. It also can be integrated with custom mobile apps. It also contains an AI-friendly event system which makes it easy to research and understand past transactions in the system. All of Atigro AI-ERP CEM’s systems are hosted in a closed environment and do not share information with external services or partners.

Pricing & Availability

Atigro AI-ERP CEM is available today. It is sold as a platform in conjunction with Atigro’s configuration services. Pricing is based on discovery, which begins at $25,000. Interested parties may contact Atigro for additional information.

About Atigro, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Atigro is a proven ERP transformation firm because it leverages its modular augmentation capabilities paired with AI-native frameworks. It allows for rapid development and provisioning of new ERP functionality that meets dynamically changing business processes. Atigro’s proven methodology of ERP transformation consists of augmenting clients’ existing ERP assets with more granular, contextual data collection, fully capturing and integrating business processes, while strategically layering on AI capabilities. Atigro’s transformation through augmentation quickly revitalizes ERP assets, at lower costs, while significantly increasing its clients’ productivity and ROI. For more information, please visit www.atigro.com.

Atigro and Atigro AI-ERP and Atigro AI-ERP CEM are the property of Atigro, Inc. All other names, trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective holders.

