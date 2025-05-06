Base Supply Center Commits to Sustainability in 2025 HP Amplify IMPACT Program

The HP Amplify IMPACT program is designed to empower partners to advance sustainable impact through climate action, digital equity, and human rights.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Base Supply Center (BSC), a trusted provider of office and operational supplies operated under the National Industries for the Blind (NIB) and AbilityOneprograms, is proud to announce its role as a 2025 HP Amplify IMPACT Partner. This collaboration with HP underscores BSC’s enduring mission to drive environmental sustainability while creating employment opportunities for individuals who are blind.The HP Amplify IMPACT program is designed to empower partners to advance sustainable impact through climate action, digital equity, and human rights. As part of this initiative, BSC will deepen its efforts in providing eco-friendly office solutions, promoting responsible product sourcing, and advocating for the use of HP Original Supplies – known for their recyclability and contribution to HP’s closed-loop recycling system.“Joining HP’s Amplify IMPACT program is a significant milestone in our sustainability journey,” said David Newsone, Director of Base Supply Center. “It aligns perfectly with our dual mission of environmental responsibility and social inclusion. Our customers not only receive quality, sustainable products, but also support meaningful employment for Americans who are blind.”BSC’s inventory includes a wide range of HP Ink Cartridge Recycling in Winston-Salem NC , which help reduce landfill waste and energy consumption compared to non-original alternatives. Through HP’s Planet Partners initiative of HP Ink Cartridge Recycling in Winston-Salem, NC and commitment to using recycled plastics in product manufacturing, BSC enhances its role as a conduit for environmentally and socially responsible procurement.As a nonprofit organization affiliated with NIB, Base Supply Center goes beyond simply offering office supplies — it delivers purpose-driven solutions that promote equity and sustainability. The 2025 HP Amplify IMPACT partnership reflects BSC’s dedication to both innovation and impact, providing federal and commercial customers with smart, eco-conscious choices.About Base Supply CenterBase Supply Center (BSC) locations operate under the National Industries for the Blind and the AbilityOneProgram, providing employment opportunities to individuals who are blind or visually impaired. BSCs serve military bases and federal agencies with a wide range of mission-critical supplies while advancing social and environmental goals. Their commitment to excellence, service, and sustainability ensures customers receive value-driven products that make a difference.To learn more about Base Supply Center’s mission and sustainable initiatives, visit https://www.bscsource.com Shashank MuttineniSr. Manager ERP and ECommerce

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.