Iterate.ai and ASA Computers Launch AIcurate, Bringing Secure, On-Prem AI to Enterprises and SMBs

Powered by Iterate.ai’s Generate platform, AIcurate delivers vendor-agnostic AI that keeps sensitive data private and in-house

SAN JOSE, Calif. and DENVER, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterate.ai , whose AI platform enables enterprises to build production-ready applications for private AI requirements and the AI PC era, and ASA Computers , a leading IT solution provider, today announced the launch of AIcurate , a turnkey, on-premises AI appliance that delivers complete control, privacy, and enterprise-grade AI performance without relying on the cloud.

Built on Iterate.ai’s Generate platform and deployed on Dell PowerEdge servers, AIcurate empowers enterprises to run large language models (LLMs) and AI workloads securely and within their own infrastructure. The system supports integration with popular business tools, is vendor-agnostic, and is optimized for performance-intensive applications such as document analysis, internal search, and workflow automation.

“Businesses large and small still face real barriers to successful, long-term AI adoption, including data privacy, vendor lock-in, and poor integration with the software they’re already using,” said Ruban Kanapathippillai, SVP of Systems and Solutions at ASA Computers. “AIcurate removes those roadblocks. It puts enterprise-grade AI directly into customers’ data centers, giving them full control while supporting the flexible and secure architecture that modern IT teams demand.”

Unlike public AI platforms, AIcurate enables secure deployment of powerful LLMs such as OpenAI, PaLM 2, Meta’s Llama, Mistral, and Microsoft’s models, all without sending data to the cloud. Businesses can build custom AI workflows while ensuring compliance with internal policies and industry regulations.

“With the launch of AIcurate, we’ve productized our Generate platform into a self-contained system designed for enterprise and SMB IT environments,” said Brian Sathianathan, CTO and co-founder of Iterate.ai. “Customers can use the solution for advanced and business-sensitive use cases like contract review, document summarization, internal knowledge search, and workflow automation, all while retaining complete control over their data. This is especially critical for sectors where cloud-based AI simply isn’t an option.”

AIcurate runs on Dell PowerEdge servers with Intel Xeon processors and NVIDIA GPUs, providing the horsepower needed to process hundreds of pages of documents, perform retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and support real-time AI inference.

“AI success hinges on reliable, scalable infrastructure. By combining Dell PowerEdge’s proven performance with Iterate.ai’s private AI capabilities, AIcurate offers a practical and secure solution for businesses’ AI ambitions,” said Allen Clingerman, Chief Technology Strategist at Dell Technologies. “This collaboration makes advanced AI more accessible for organizations that can’t compromise on data control.”

Capabilities included in AIcurate:

Secure on-prem deployment: Ensures all data remains in-house to meet compliance and privacy requirements; users can leverage local LLMs, guaranteeing that all processing and data are confined within the instance.

Ensures all data remains in-house to meet compliance and privacy requirements; users can leverage local LLMs, guaranteeing that all processing and data are confined within the instance. Enterprise tool integration: Works seamlessly with Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, QuickBooks, DocuSign, and more.

Works seamlessly with Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, QuickBooks, DocuSign, and more. Support for leading LLMs: Compatible with OpenAI, Meta, PaLM 2, Mistral AI, and Microsoft models.

Compatible with OpenAI, Meta, PaLM 2, Mistral AI, and Microsoft models. Vendor-agnostic architecture: Integrates seamlessly with any service or tool through API connections, eliminating vendor lock-in and providing users with greater flexibility.

Integrates seamlessly with any service or tool through API connections, eliminating vendor lock-in and providing users with greater flexibility. Advanced document processing: Utilizes built-in RAG technology to process complex documents, enabling consistent and accurate queries based on the data contained within them.

Utilizes built-in RAG technology to process complex documents, enabling consistent and accurate queries based on the data contained within them. Role-based access control: Granular permission management supports diverse user needs across large organizations.

Granular permission management supports diverse user needs across large organizations. Workflow automation with agentic AI: The platform features AI-powered workflow cards designed to streamline and automate everyday business processes. These cards use agentic AI to intelligently act on your data, helping teams complete tasks like content generation, document review, and reporting with minimal manual input.



As enterprises become more cautious about cloud-based AI, demand is growing for private, flexible alternatives. AIcurate meets this need with a powerful, scalable solution that enterprises can deploy on their terms. The solution is especially suitable for industries with strict data governance needs, including healthcare, legal, finance, retail, and education. It is designed for both SMBs seeking cost-effective private AI, and large enterprises with complex infrastructure and compliance needs.

For more information about AIcurate, contact AIcurate@asacomputers.com .

About Iterate.ai



Iterate.ai is at the forefront of empowering businesses with state-of-the-art AI solutions, like Generate and its AI low code platform, Interplay. Interplay is cloud-agnostic and can run AI on the edge and in secure private environments. With six patents granted (including “drag-and-drop AI”) and nearly a dozen more pending, Iterate.ai’s platform offers corporate innovators a low-risk, speedy, and systematic way to scale in-house, near-term digital innovation initiatives. With its largest offices in San Jose, CA and Denver, CO, Iterate.ai has a global presence with other offices in North America (Texas, Washington, Arizona), Europe (Stockholm), and Asia (India, Sri Lanka, Singapore).

About ASA Computers



ASA Computers, a member of the AI Platform Alliance, is a leading IT solution provider headquartered in Fremont, California. Specializing in custom server-to-rack designs for cloud, AI and HPC applications, ASA Computers delivers innovative engineering solutions tailored to meet diverse IT infrastructure needs. To learn more about ASA Computers, visit asacomputers.com .

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb0d4a84-30b7-4678-ac8a-45db0ddf204f.

AIcurate Powered by Iterate.ai’s Generate platform, AIcurate delivers vendor-agnostic AI that keeps sensitive data private and in-house.System_AIcurate_side

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.