Integral Metals Reports Monazite-Dominant REE Mineralization at Woods Creek

Detailed Analysis Confirms Monazite-Hosted REEs and Niobium Mineralization

CALGARY, Alberta, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | OTC: ITGLF | FSE: ZK9) (the “Company” or “Integral”) is pleased to report detailed mineralogical analysis by Quantitative Evaluation of Materials by Scanning (QEMSCAN) results from the 2024 field program at its Woods Creek Project in western Montana (see News Release from February 3, 2025). The findings indicate that rare earth elements (REEs) may be primarily hosted in monazite and allanite, with additional potential enrichment detected in columbite and ilmenorutile. These results support undertaking further exploration efforts with a view towards identifying a highly prospective carbonatite system with potential for both REE and niobium mineralization, and emerging evidence of gallium fertility.

During the Company’s 2024 reconnaissance program, a two-person geological team conducted three days of fieldwork focused on mapping and sampling exposed carbonatite dikes within the Woods Creek claim area. Over 60 rock samples were collected, of which approximately 20 targeted visually distinct dikes and associated host rocks, which were sent for geochemical analysis to evaluate rare earth element (REE) concentrations (see News Release from March 3, 2025). Three samples (CK-07, CK-12, and CK-21a) with elevated Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) were selected for mineralogical characterization using the QEMSCAN service from the ALS Laboratory. This work was undertaken to determine the specific mineral phases responsible for hosting REEs and associated critical elements such as niobium and titanium.

QEMSCAN analysis on three representative carbonatite samples collected during the Company’s 2024 reconnaissance program confirms that monazite is the dominant host of cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, and praseodymium — the four critical light rare earth elements (LREEs) essential for clean energy technologies. In sample CK-21a, monazite accounts for 85% of the neodymium, 83.7% of the praseodymium, and similar proportions of Ce and La, reflecting a mineral assemblage amenable to REE extraction. In addition to the REE mineralogy, the QEMSCAN results confirm that niobium is hosted in columbite, particularly in CK-12 where columbite comprises over 99% of the total niobium content. Ilmenorutile is also present, contributing a secondary niobium and titanium host phase. These mineralogical associations are consistent with other REE-Nb-bearing carbonatite systems and further support undertaking further exploration efforts towards identifying the critical metal potential of the Woods Creek project. This mineralogical work builds upon previously released assay data that identified total rare earth oxide (TREO) concentrations exceeding 7% in sample CK-21a.

“The results of this mineralogical work are promising, indicating the potential for an enriched REE system, anchored by monazite and supported by key accessory phases like columbite and apatite,” said Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral.

A second batch of 40 samples is currently undergoing analysis. Integral’s upcoming phases of work will expand the sampling scope to include weathered and altered lithologies across the broader claim area, with the goal of evaluating the full extent of REE and gallium enrichment.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration at the Company, and a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For a description of the Company’s QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see the technical report entitled, Technical Report on the KAP Property Mackenzie Mountains Northwest Territories Canada dated August 9, 2024, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba and Montana, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

