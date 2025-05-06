Priothera Appoints Dr. Jens Hasskarl as Chief Medical Officer to Drive Late-Stage Clinical Development of Mocravimod, a S1P Receptor Modulator for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)



Dr. Hasskarl to lead global Phase 3 MO-TRANS study evaluating mocravimod as an adjunctive treatment to allo-HCT in AML

Saint-Louis, France and Dublin, Ireland – 6th May 2025– Priothera Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company pioneering the development of mocravimod, a novel oral sphingosine 1 phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator, to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced the appointment of Jens Hasskarl, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Hasskarl will oversee the global Phase 3 clinical study MO-TRANS of mocravimod, which is being developed as an adjunctive treatment in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) to enhance the curative potential of allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT).

Dr. Hasskarl brings over two decades of international leadership experience in clinical development, translational science and medical affairs across top-tier pharma, biotech and academic institutions. Most recently, he served as CMO at Advesya AG, where he led the strategic development of novel immunotherapies in haemato-oncology and autoimmunity. He previously held senior executive roles at Tigen Pharma, Celgene and Novartis, where he was instrumental in the development and global approval of multiple cellular therapies including Breyanzi®, Abecma® and Kymriah®.

"Jens’ deep expertise in hematology, cellular therapy and translational drug development, combined with his entrepreneurial mindset and proven track record in leading successful global clinical programs, make him the ideal fit," said Florent Gros, Co-Founder and CEO of Priothera. "His insight and leadership will be critical as we prepare for the final phase of clinical execution and regulatory engagement for mocravimod. We would like to thank Dr. Elisabeth Kueenburg, Priothera’s former CMO, for her contributions and wish her every success in her future endeavors."

“I am thrilled to join Priothera during such an exciting phase,” said Dr. Hasskarl, CMO of Priothera. “The company’s science-driven approach and commitment to improving outcomes for patients with AML aligns perfectly with my focus on advancing innovation in hematology. I look forward to working closely with the team to bring this promising therapy to patients worldwide.”

Dr. Hasskarl holds an MD and PhD from Heidelberg University and the German Cancer Research Center. He completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard Medical School and holds a diploma in Health Economics. He is a board-certified Internist with a specialty in hematology and oncology and continues to lecture at Freiburg Medical School in Germany.

About mocravimod

Mocravimod (KRP203) is a synthetic S1P receptor modulator being developed for the adjunctive treatment of AML to enhance the curative potential of allo-HCT. Mocravimod’s dual mechanism of action preserves the graft-versus-leukemia (GvL) effect, critical for eliminating cancer cells while reducing the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a major complication following allo-HCT. This novel treatment approach – mocravimod being the only S1P receptor modulator in development to treat blood cancers – tackles a high unmet medical need and aims to improve patients’ quality of life.

About Priothera

Priothera is a late-stage biopharma company pioneering the development of mocravimod, a potential new standard of care in hematologic cancers, in combination with cellular therapies such as hematopoietic cell transplantation and CAR-T cell therapies. Mocravimod is being developed as an adjunctive and maintenance therapy for hematological malignancies, focusing initially on acute myeloid leukemia (AML), in combination with allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (allo-HCT). Mocravimod is currently the only treatment with the potential to reduce transplant side effects of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) without compromising the graft’s anticancer effect against leukemia (Graft-versus-Leukemia, or GvL), thereby enhancing the curative potential of allo-HCT.

Founded in 2020, Priothera operates in France, with headquarters in Dublin. The company is led by a highly experienced management team with deep expertise in hematology, oncology, immunology and cell-based therapies. Priothera is backed by leading international life sciences investors, including Fountain Healthcare Partners, abrdn, EarlyBird Venture Capital, BEI and Bpifrance Grand Est.

For more information please visit www.priothera.com or follow Priothera on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/priothera/

