Northern Thai Capital, Chiang Mai Shines Selected Host City of 6 International Conferences in 2025

BANGKOK, THAILAND, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The northern Thai capital of Chiang Mai enhances its performances as a MICE destination when the city wins trust to host 6 international conferences in 2025 and makes another stride in securing at least 1 international conference for 2026.

While Bangkok is mostly selected to stage international conferences, a sign of the diversification of host destination is now emerging. This year, Chiang Mai, a MICE City and economic center in northern Thailand, is a prime example when it is chosen to host 6 international conferences of various fields - engineering, medicine, environmental science and social science.

Each conference will take place in different venues, showing rich choices of properties in Chiang Mai. From Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre to convention halls of five-star hotels.

Mr. Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, President of Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) stated: “We are proud that Chiang Mai, one of Thailand’s MICE Cities in the destination competitiveness plan of TCEB, has earned international confidence. The totally different venues chosen to host each conference speak volume of how organisers can maximise the capacity of Chiang Mai. What’s special is that while it offers comfort and convenience of modern-day city life, Chiang Mai features the setting of unique “Lanna” culture, beautiful ecological attractions and wealth of activities contributing to local communities. The city, thus, can ensure memorable and meaningful experiences of international delegates.”

The 6 international conferences which are expected to bring in 3,600 delegates are:

• The 25th Asia-Australia Conference of Radiological Technologist (AACRT 2025) during 5-7 June at Chiangmai Grandview Hotel & Convention Center

• The 7th International Conference on Public Policy 2025 (ICPP) during 2-4 July

at Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre

• The 15th International Conference on Precision Engineering and Sustainable Manufacturing (PRESM) during 6-11 July at Chiang Mai Marriott Hotel

• The Society of Instrument and Control Engineer Annual Conference (SICE) during 9-12 September at The Empress Hotel and Convention Centre

• The 39th International Conference on Information Networking (ICOIN 2025) taking place during 15-17 January at Kantary Hills Hotel

• The 2nd International Conference on Materials for Green Future taking place during 28 April - 1 May at Shangri-La Chiang Mai

The most updated win of Chiang Mai is that the city was chosen in March 2025 by International Festivals & Events Association – Asia (IFEA-Asia) to host IFEA Asia Pinnacle Awards & Asia Festival City Conference 2026 which is due between 4 and 6 February. This follows the success of the city in winning Asia Festival Award 2025 – Asia World Heritage City and Festival Asia Pinnacle Awards – Best Event Program & Best PR & Marketing for Yi Peng Festival.

Chiang Mai can be reached by 1.15 hrs flight from Bangkok and its international airport also operates direct flights to and from Phuket and Krabi in the South and Khon Kaen in the Northeast. For international flights, Chiang Mai is accessible from China, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar and Taiwan.



About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND’S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB – the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister – has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry – corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country’s strategic industries and national economy.





