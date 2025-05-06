London House Orlando Hosts Spring Bunny Bash at The Bond Room

London House Orlando

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, April 19th, London House brought the energy and style of spring to life with its Bunny Bash inside The Bond Room, the club’s signature nightlife venue. From 10:00 PM to 2:00 AM, guests experienced a vibrant and immersive night filled with live DJs, signature cocktails, themed dancers, and elevated club vibes—all set against the backdrop of one of Orlando’s most exclusive nightlife spaces.

Open to the public, the Bunny Bash welcomed both members and guests for a seasonal celebration that delivered on energy, entertainment, and style. The Bond Room was fully transformed into a springtime party playground, complete with immersive lighting and bold performances that brought the theme to life.

Event Highlights

- Live DJ set with an electric mix of spring party anthems

- Dancers dressed in festive themed attire

- Curated spring cocktail menu

- VIP booths and bottle service for members and guests

- Full dance floor and high-energy crowd

With its rotating lineup of themed nights, immersive experiences, and luxurious setting, The Bond Room at London House continues to stand out as a must-visit destination for those seeking the best in Orlando nightlife.

About London House

London House is Orlando’s premier private members’ club, offering an exclusive setting for social gatherings, fine dining, nightlife, and curated luxury experiences. The Bond Room is open to the public on weekends, with members receiving priority access and VIP service.

To learn more about London House and upcoming events, visit https://londonhouse.life.

