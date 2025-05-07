SMJ Plumbing Issues Advisory on the Impact of Louisiana Humidity on Plumbing Infrastructure

We see the same issues year after year: corroded pipe fittings, drainage problems, and structural damage from slow leaks that were entirely preventable with regular inspection and ventilation” — Stephen Jordan

SLIDELL, LA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Gulf Coast residents prepare for another summer marked by elevated humidity and soaring temperatures, SMJ Plumbing , a trusted plumbing contractor based in Slidell, Louisiana, is bringing attention to an often-overlooked consequence of the region’s climate: the long-term effects of high humidity on plumbing systems.Owner Stephen Jordan , a second-generation plumbing professional with over two decades of experience in Southeast Louisiana, is calling for increased awareness and proactive maintenance efforts among property owners, particularly those with aging infrastructure or limited ventilation.“Humidity in our region is not seasonal—it’s a constant,” Jordan said. “We see the same issues year after year: corroded pipe fittings, drainage problems, and structural damage from slow leaks that were entirely preventable with regular inspection and ventilation.”Moisture and Condensation: A Hidden ThreatHumidity in Louisiana often exceeds 70%, creating an ideal environment for moisture accumulation—especially on cold plumbing lines that carry chilled water or drain HVAC condensate. When humid air comes into contact with these colder surfaces, condensation forms rapidly. This often occurs in hidden areas such as crawlspaces, behind walls, under sinks, or near HVAC air handlers.Over time, this excess moisture can lead to mold growth, wood rot, and deterioration of surrounding insulation and subflooring.“Even small amounts of persistent condensation can cause significant damage,” Jordan explained. “You may not see it until the sheetrock buckles or mold shows up, but it’s been happening silently for months.”Accelerated Corrosion in Metal ComponentsWhile many modern homes use PVC or PEX piping, older properties across South Louisiana still rely on galvanized steel or copper plumbing systems. These materials are especially vulnerable to corrosion in high-humidity environments. Jordan notes that exposed steel fasteners, brass fittings, and outdoor hose bibs degrade more quickly in shaded or enclosed areas with poor airflow.“Corrosion is inevitable in our climate if materials aren't properly protected,” said Jordan. “What starts as pitting or rust can turn into full-scale water damage before you know it.”Drainage Systems Under PressureHigh humidity also places added stress on drainage and sewer venting systems. When moisture enters through poorly sealed vent stacks or unbalanced drain lines, it can compromise the pressure equilibrium within plumbing systems. This often results in foul odors, gurgling sounds, or slow drainage in toilets and sinks.Coupled with frequent rainfall and elevated groundwater, humidity can also increase the workload on sump pumps, sewage ejectors, and floor drains—especially in low-lying homes or commercial buildings.HVAC and Plumbing System OverlapOne area of growing concern is the crossover between HVAC and plumbing systems. In humid climates like Louisiana, air conditioning systems generate large volumes of condensate water. This moisture is typically drained through a ¾-inch PVC pipe connected to the home’s plumbing infrastructure.If not properly maintained, these lines can clog with mold or algae, leading to overflow, water damage, and potential mold infestation—often in ceilings or wall cavities where the air handler is located.Material Stress and Thermal MovementFlexible plastic piping and expansion tanks are also impacted by Louisiana’s dynamic climate. Rapid shifts in humidity and temperature cause expansion and contraction, which over time may fatigue pipe joints or cause stress on fittings—particularly around water heaters and slab foundations.“Even materials designed to flex will wear out eventually,” Jordan said. “Our job is to make sure those points of failure are reinforced or replaced before they lead to damage.”Prevention and Long-Term PlanningTo help homeowners and businesses protect their plumbing systems, SMJ Plumbing recommends the following preventative steps:Regularly inspect hidden plumbing areas such as crawlspaces, attics, and behind cabinetsUse dehumidifiers or ventilation fans in enclosed spacesApply insulation to cold water lines to prevent condensationClear HVAC condensate drain lines at least once per yearSchedule annual plumbing inspections, particularly in older propertiesIn homes built before the 1980s or those with known material issues (e.g., galvanized steel pipes), Jordan advises considering phased upgrades, including new shutoff valves, modern piping, and properly sloped drain systems to accommodate moisture-heavy conditions.Expert Advice for a Climate That Doesn't Quit“High humidity isn’t going away in Louisiana—but serious plumbing damage can be,” Jordan concluded. “By understanding how our environment affects pipes, joints, and drainage systems, homeowners can make smarter decisions that protect their property for years to come.”

