Mats Inc. Reintroduces Itself as A Matter Surfaces Brand as Company Enhances Digital Experience with New Website

BOSTON, MA – May 5th, 2025 – Matter Surfaces, a leading provider of commercial flooring is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. The updated site reflects the company's commitment to delivering a seamless digital experience, making it easier for architects, designers, and contractors to explore its extensive portfolio of commercial flooring solutions.

The redesign enhances navigation and provides a more visually engaging experience for users. Visitors can now search for products based on market segment or brands ensuring they can quickly find the best solutions for their specific needs. Expanded product pages now feature larger imagery, related product recommendations, and effortless access to technical and installation documents.

"We recognize that our website is a vital tool for our customers," said Mitra Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Matter Surfaces. "This redesign is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to providing intuitive and user-friendly digital resources that simplify the selection process and offer a more engaging way to discover our matting and commercial flooring products."

In addition to enhanced search functionality, the updated website introduces a streamlined sample ordering process and a personalized user experience. The new 'My Account' feature allows users to look at purchase history, view projects, and review quotes.

As part of its evolution, Matter Surfaces has integrated Mats Inc. as a brand within its portfolio. This integration ensures that the legacy of Mats Inc.'s high-performance entrance solutions remains a core part of the company's offerings while benefiting from the expanded capabilities and resources of the Matter Surfaces website.

Matter Surfaces remains the exclusive North American distributor for premier European brands such as Bolon and Parador, while also offering its own growing collection of commercial flooring solutions to specific industry segments. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality, design-forward flooring solutions for commercial spaces including retail, healthcare, hospitality, corporate, and multi-family environments.

About Matter Surfaces

Matter Surfaces, a premier provider of high-performance commercial flooring, brings over 50 years of industry expertise. Committed to innovation and design-driven solutions, the company continuously adapts to the evolving demands of the commercial flooring market.

They're the partner for design flooring and entrance systems. they believe in the power of Good Design. Thoughtful Good Design beautifies the world, enhances everyone's health, and protects the environment.

Proud of the successful legacy that the Schiffmann family created and with an eye to the next 50 years, Mats Inc is now Matter Surfaces - a new architectural surfaces brand dedicated to design, wellness, elevated customer experiences, and sustainability.

