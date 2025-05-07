To Design AI-Led Enterprise Transformations, Provectus Consulting Acquires Opex Digital Consultants

The Provectus Consulting Leadership Team: Sobat Khawaja (Managing Partner), Jason Assir (Managing Director), Brooke Foster (Managing Director), Will McCraw (Managing Director), Linda Rodriguez (Principal Designer)

The acquisition comes as many companies have awakened to a greater need for planning, strategy and tools for AI integration.

The future of change isn’t automated. It’s augmented, human-first, and logically integrated. With Opex, we can now build the tools our clients need to adapt faster.” — Sobat Khawaja, Founder & CEO of Provectus Consulting

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Provectus Consulting, an innovator in design-centered change management, has acquired long-time partner Opex Digital Consultants to drive the future of AI-powered enterprise change. The combined firm will serve clients across energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and finance—especially those seeking to embed AI into complex workflows without losing talent or momentum. The move signals Provectus' evolution into an AI-first change management firm—one that not only guides transformation but also builds the digital infrastructure to support it.Founded in 2015, Opex Digital brings a decade of passion and expertise for building digital tools that streamline processes, operations, and compliance for clients in highly regulated industries. Notable projects include dashboards to track ESG data, apps to simplify logistics, and software that surfaces complex financial data for better decision-making. Opex’s strategic approach to UX and UI design earned success for their clients and played a key role in scaling businesses that prioritize sustainability and innovation.Opex’s dedication to user centricity made them a strategic partner for Provectus Consulting, the originator of Change by Design—a people-first change methodology that leverages creative marketing and design thinking to achieve rapid adoption. This acquisition brings consulting, software, and user-centered design under one roof and accelerates Provectus’ vision of helping enterprise clients adapt to AI. The move comes as a survey by Orgvue, a workforce planning platform, reports that 55% of companies regret laying off employees to implement AI, and 80% are looking for ways to teach their staff to use AI more effectively."The future of change isn’t automated. It’s augmented, human-first, and logically integrated," said Sobat Khawaja, Founder and CEO of Provectus Consulting. "With Opex, we can now build the tools our clients need to evolve faster, while helping them manage the cultural and workforce impact of emerging AI technologies."Provectus plans to integrate AI into its consulting model through diagnostic tools and workflow assistants, as well as provide clients with user-friendly, compliance-conscious tools to support long-term organizational change. The onboarding of Opex’s engineering and design team makes this vision immediately actionable."Will and I are thrilled to join Provectus at a moment when enterprises need more than decks and strategies; they need working systems that support real, lasting change," said Opex Founder Jason Assir of himself and Managing Partner Will McCraw. "Together, we’ll help clients build the future—and bring their people along with it."The acquisition is effective immediately.About Provectus ConsultingFounded in 2016 and headquartered in Houston, TX, Provectus Consulting helps global enterprises lead complex change through people-first consulting, visual design, and strategic narratives. Its Change by Design framework helps organizations adapt faster and with lasting impact. Contact them at hello@provectus-consulting.com.About Opex Digital Consultants, LLCFounded in Houston, TX, in 2015, Opex Digital Consultants partners with organizations to design, build, and launch digital tools that improve business operations, streamline workflows, and enhance user experiences. The firm brings deep expertise in software development, UX design, and process improvement.

