Kirby McInerney LLP Urges Investors in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM) to Inquire About Their Rights in Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Actinium” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ATNM) securities during the period from October 31, 2022, through August 2, 2024 (“the Class Period”). Investors have until May 27, 2025, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On August 5, 2024, Actinium issued a press release providing, among other things, a regulatory update on the planned Biologics License Application (“BLA”) filing and the future plans for lomab-B, its lead product candidate, in the U.S. The press release revealed that the Company had concluded both its clinical and Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls interaction with the FDA regarding the lomab-B BLA. Additionally, the press release noted that the FDA had determined that the analysis for the Company’s Sierra trial did not adequately support a BLA filing for lomab-B and requires an additional clinical study and the Company would need to conduct an additional clinical trial to further support the BLA filing. On this news, the price of Actinium shares declined by $3.69 per share, or approximately 59%, from $6.17 per share on August 2, 2024, to close at $2.48 on August 5, 2025.

The complaint alleges that defendants, throughout the Class Period, misled the market to believe the data submitted in support of its BLA was likely to satisfy the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s guidelines for acceptance and approval of Actinium BLA’s.

