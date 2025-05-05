Willis leverages Moody’s flood data and analytics in its risk modeling suite

LONDON, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW is excited to announce the integration of Moody’s detailed global flood data into Willis’ proprietary risk management tools. This enhanced integration builds upon our strong partnership with Moody’s, which already incorporates Moody’s catastrophe models into Willis’ Property Quantified platform and reflects our shared vision to modernize risk management through advanced modeling and technology.

By leveraging Moody’s insurance market leading analytics and modeling outputs into Willis’ risk modeling suite, Willis’ clients gain additional insights to assist in the optimization of their insurance programs, investments, and risk management strategies with greater confidence.

Ben Fidlow Global Head of Core Analytics, stated, “We will continue to invest in technology, data and partnerships for the benefit of our clients. Property risk analysis is a great example of how we rely on internal and external modeling capabilities. Expanding the use of Moody’s analytics across a broader range of perils gives our clients better decision support on how to mitigate and transfer loss potential. This is not a static deliverable, our clients can access Property Quantified directly through our Risk Intelligence Quantified platform, empowering the ownership of risk analysis at the insurance buyer level.”

Mike Richitelli, Global Head of Insurance Sales for Moody’s, said, “Moody’s is fully committed to continued investment into data, analytics, models, and software that empower the entire risk and insurance value chain to conduct business in more streamlined, efficient, and valuable ways. This new engagement with Willis demonstrates how our respective technology platforms can integrate to bring tools and valuable insights to risk and insurance decision makers.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

About Moody’s



In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody’s data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities.

Moody’s shapes the world’s view of risk for insurers, reinsurers, financial services organizations, and the public sector, with Moody’s RMS™ models underlying the nearly US$2 trillion Property & Casualty industry. We help organizations evaluate and manage global risk from natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, cyber, and pandemics.

With a rich history of experience in global markets and a workforce in more than 40 countries, Moody’s gives customers a comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive.

Visit Insurance Solutions at Moody’s to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.

