FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts

Emergency Road Repair on South Dakota Avenue NE at 33rd Place Beginning May 7

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will begin emergency road repair on South Dakota Avenue NE (northbound direction) at 33rd Place NE on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. South Dakota Avenue NE northbound will be closed at 33rd Place NE, and a detour will be in place from Wednesday, May 7, 2025, through Friday, May 9, 2025, during the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The ramp is expected to be open to traffic on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Adjacent curbside parking may be restricted during the repair work. If so, signs will be posted at least 72 hours in advance at locations where parking will be restricted. The emergency “NO PARKING” signs will provide details of the hours of construction operations, dates, duration of the work, and information on the engineer in charge.

Traffic control devices will be in place to guide pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers approaching the work zone(s). Drivers are advised to stay alert while traveling near the work locations, be prepared for possible detours, and to be observant of the work zone. Cyclists should be prepared to adjust their route accordingly. Flaggers will be available to manage traffic, and arrow boards will be utilized, as necessary.

###

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.