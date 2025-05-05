Perfect 7 Media Inc. Options Horror-Comedy Feature The Unwanted Exorcist

A devilishly fun twist on possession, family, and smart homes gone rogue — Now in development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perfect 7 Media Inc., a boutique production company based in North Vancouver, is thrilled to announce it has optioned The Unwanted Exorcist, a horror-comedy feature written by Kevin Schultz and Kayla May Howard. This marks the second collaboration between Perfect 7 Media founder Micah Kelpin and writer-director Kevin Schultz, whose horror- romance Girl Gone Bad (2022) is currently streaming on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Plex, and Tubi.

A genre mashup of The Conjuring (2013), and The Nice Guys (2016), The Unwanted Exorcist tells the story of Norman and Cynthia Jensen, whose long-lost daughter returns home after three years — only she didn’t come back alone. As paranormal chaos erupts, the desperate parents enlist Ronnie Malkin, a down-on-his-luck secular exorcist with a ﬂair for theatrics. Faith, family, and technology collide in this hilariously terrifying ride.

“With the rising popularity of horror-comedy hybrids like Totally Killer (2023) and Abigail (2024), The Unwanted Exorcist taps into the audience appetite for scares with heart, humor, and a supernatural twist.”

“It’s rare to ﬁnd something that nails comedy, horror, and heart all at once. Kevin and Kayla have created something truly special, and we’re excited to bring it to life,” said Kelpin.

The Unwanted Exorcist will mark Kayla May Howard’s feature debut, establishing her as an exciting new voice in genre storytelling. Schultz, known for his sharp, unsettling narratives, brings experience and wit to the partnership.

“This script is in its seventh draft and feels more alive than ever,” said Schultz. “Kayla and I have poured years into crafting something that’s scary, funny, and surprisingly emotional. We couldn’t ask for better partners than Perfect 7 Media Inc.”

The ﬁlm is set to enter active development in Fall 2025, aligning with Perfect 7 Media’s growing slate of original content.

About Perfect 7 Media

Founded in 2022, Perfect 7 Media Inc. is a North Vancouver-based production company dedicated to creating bold, character-driven content for ﬁlm and television. With award-winning shorts like OCD (2023), Cupcake (2024), and Pepe sul Cuore (2025), the company is now expanding into feature ﬁlms — starting with The Unwanted Exorcist.

Media Contact: Micah Kelpin (604) 657-7370 hello@perfect7media.com www.perfect7media.com

