Envu Completes Transfer of Global Specialty Solutions Assets in Mexico and Costa Rica

Graphic that shows Envu and FMC logos along with the press release headline

Milestone strengthens regional Envu presence and expands environmental science portfolio

With the asset transfer now complete, we are able to directly offer customers a broader range of integrated solutions tailored to their needs and backed by Envu’s deep expertise...” — Eric Ruggirello, Head of Commercial Operations for EMEA & LATAM

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Envu, a global leader in environmental science solutions, today announced the successful transition of FMC Global Specialty Solutions (GSS) assets into its Mexico and Costa Rica operations, representing a notable step for its growth in the Latin America region and an expansion of its offerings for customers. The move follows the close of the Envu acquisition of GSS from FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for $350 million which was announced in November 2024.The GSS portfolio includes a diverse range of products that serve multiple environmental science markets. The acquisition strengthens the Envu portfolio offering and capabilities while providing new pathways to innovation for customers in professional pest management, mosquito management and more through the combined strengths of the organizations.As part of the acquisition close last year, Envu and FMC agreed to a delayed asset transfer in some countries – including Mexico and Costa Rica – to allow for the completion of certain operating processes to ensure business continuity for customers. Those processes were finalized for both countries on May 2.“We are thrilled to formally welcome Global Specialty Solutions into Envu operations in Mexico and Costa Rica, marking an exciting new chapter for our business and customers there,” said Eric Ruggirello, Head of Commercial Operations for EMEA & LATAM. “With the asset transfer now complete, we are able to directly offer customers a broader range of integrated solutions tailored to their needs and backed by Envu’s deep expertise and commitment to environmental science.”“The official transition of Global Specialty Solutions assets in Mexico and Costa Rica is an important milestone in this acquisition,” said Gilles Galliou, Envu CEO. “As a leader focused solely on the environmental science space, we are well-positioned to drive new innovation and can now move forward with maximizing our collective potential in these countries and beyond.”Envu is committed to a continued partnership with FMC to ensure a smooth transition for customers and ongoing access to innovation.About EnvuEnvu was founded in 2022, a new company built on years of experience, for the sole purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere. Envu ANZ offers dedicated services in: Professional Pest Management, Golf, Ornamentals, Industrial Vegetation Management, Lawn & Landscape and Range & Pasture. Across each of its lines of business, Envu focuses its work on chemistry and beyond, collaborating with customers to come up with innovative solutions that will work today and well into the future. Globally, the Envu portfolio consists of over 180 trusted and well-known brands. The company employs nearly 900 people and operates in more than 100 countries with four global innovation hubs. For additional information, please visit www.envu.com Find more information at the Envu Mexico website at mx.envu.com or the Envu Costa Rica site at cr.envu.com Follow us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/envu Contact for media inquiries:Jennifer PoorePhone: 919-475-5814E-mail: jennifer.poore@envu.comForward-Looking StatementsThis release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Envu management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.