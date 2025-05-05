Dickey’s Barbecue Honors Teachers with Appreciation Week Promotion

20% Off for All Teachers with Valid ID, May 5 - 11, in Celebration of National Barbecue Month

Dallas, TX, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is turning up the gratitude and the smoke this May as the brand celebrates two of its favorite occasions: National Barbecue Month and Teacher Appreciation Week. To honor the educators who shape the future every day, Dickey’s is offering 20% off for all teachers with valid school ID, available nationwide from May 5 through May 11, 2025.

“Teachers are some of the most important people in our communities,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “They give so much of themselves—often behind the scenes—and we want them to know we see them. Barbecue is all about comfort, community, and care. This Teacher Appreciation Week, we’re proud to serve those who serve our kids with heart and purpose every day.”

This heartfelt promotion is part of Dickey’s larger celebration of National Barbecue Month, during which the brand is rolling out promotions, special deals, and community appreciation efforts all May long.

“Our family has always believed in giving back, and this initiative is especially meaningful,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Educators play a vital role in the lives of our children and in building strong communities. If we can brighten their day with a warm meal and a little appreciation, then we’re doing our job right.”

The 20% discount for teachers is available in-store nationwide with proof of school ID.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by the Dickey family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For more than 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of Southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts — because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With more than 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continue to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur’s Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

