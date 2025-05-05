APEGA Celebrates Engineering and Geoscience Excellence at 2025 Summit Awards Gala

For Immediate Release

Edmonton, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) celebrated engineering and geoscience excellence at the annual Summit Awards Gala on April 24, 2025, held at the TELUS Convention Centre in Calgary. This year, 10 Summit Awards were handed out for exceptional innovation and dedication in the professions.

Greetings and congratulations messages were provided by the Hon. Lieutenant-Governor Salma Lakhani, the Hon. Premier Danielle Smith, and the Hon. Rajan Sawhney, minister of advanced education. APEGA was also pleased to have the Hon. Muhammad Yaseen, minister of immigration and multiculturalism, attend the celebration.

The recipients of APEGA’s Summit Awards are professional engineers and professional geoscientists who have made outstanding contributions to the professions or to the community. Up to 10 awards are presented by APEGA each year, chosen from nominations sent in by fellow registrants, colleagues, students, and the public.

Congratulations to the 2025 Summit Award recipients:

Hilary Foulkes, P.Geol., Calgary, Centennial Leadership Summit Award

Calgary, Centennial Leadership Summit Award David Walter Maffitt, P.Eng., Rocky View County, Community Service Summit Award

Rocky View County, Community Service Summit Award Raman Gill, P.Eng., Calgary, Early Accomplishment Summit Award

Calgary, Early Accomplishment Summit Award Mike Gallant, P.Eng., Calgary, Environment and Sustainability Summit Award

Calgary, Environment and Sustainability Summit Award Dr. Laura Curiel, P.Eng., Calgary, Excellence in Education Summit Award

Calgary, Excellence in Education Summit Award Dr. Abdulmajeed Mohamad, P.Eng., Calgary, Frank Spragins Technical Summit Award

Calgary, Frank Spragins Technical Summit Award Dr. Josephine Hill, P.Eng., Calgary, Outstanding Mentor Summit Award

Calgary, Outstanding Mentor Summit Award Ahmad Raza Khan Rana, P.Eng., Sherwood Park, Project Achievement Summit Award

Sherwood Park, Project Achievement Summit Award Dr. Yunwei (Ryan) Li, P.Eng., Edmonton, Research Excellence Summit Award

Edmonton, Research Excellence Summit Award Dr. Elena Di Martino, P.Eng., Calgary, Women in Engineering and Geoscience Champion Summit Award

Full biographies can be found on apega.ca. A zip file of high-resolution images of all Summit Award recipients is available here.

For more information on how to nominate an outstanding professional geoscientist or engineer for a 2026 Summit Award, visit the nomination page on apega.ca.

-30-

ABOUT APEGA

APEGA is the regulator of engineering and geoscience in Alberta, safeguarding the public by enforcing professional and ethical standards. Our licensed professionals and permit-holding companies sustain a century-long legacy of innovation and economic growth in our province, inspiring the next generation of engineers and geoscientists.

Attachments

Andrew MacKendrick The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) 825-966-5815 andrew.mackendrick@apega.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.