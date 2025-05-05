JBDI Holdings Limited Announces US$1.0 Million Share Repurchase Program

Singapore, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (“JBDI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JBDI) today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has approved a share repurchase program (the “Share Repurchase Program”). Pursuant to the Share Repurchase Program, the Company may repurchase up to US$1.0 Million worth of its Ordinary Shares shares.

The Company’s proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Board will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size.

About JBDI Holdings Limited

JBDI Holdings Limited is a leading provider of environmentally friendly and efficient products and services, specializing in the revitalization, reconditioning, and recycling of drums and related containers in Singapore and across Southeast Asia. With nearly four decades of industry experience, JBDI Holdings has established a strong reputation for quality and reliability, offering a wide range of reconditioned steel and plastic drums, new containers, and ancillary services. Our mission is to help our customers achieve a zero environmental impact footprint while optimizing resource allocation and reducing costs. For more information, please visit https://www.barrels.com.sg.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private SecuritiesLitigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. JBDI may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about CBDI’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. JBDI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

Liang Zhao Rong

JBDI Holdings Limited

Tel: +65 6861 4150

Email: zhaorong.liang@eugroup.com.sg

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.