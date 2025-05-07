Scott Storick qualifies for MDRT's Top of the Table

Scott Storick

PARK RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott Storick financial representative with National Life, in Boca Raton, Florida has qualified for Top of the Table, a prestigious milestone achievement for membership in MDRT *, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals. Top of the Table brings together the best agents who provide exemplary client service while maintaining the highest ethical standards and professional knowledge. Storick is a 35 year MDRT member with 27 Top of the Table qualifications.Top of the Table is an exclusive community that engages MDRT’s best by highlighting achievements, focusing on connections that bring top thinkers together, and inspiring peer growth by demonstrating what is possible within the profession. Storick joins the top 4% of MDRT members worldwide who achieve at least twenty-seven times the annual MDRT membership requirement.Scott attended UNC Charlotte and majored in business. He is a member of MDRT and Association of Registered Financial Consultants. He is an active board member for the UNC Charlotte Board of Athletics. He is involved in charities of the Special Olympics for South Florida, Navy Seal Foundation, BRAKES, and Big Dog Ranch Rescue.“Top of the Table represents the best of the best in the financial services profession,” said Carol Kheng, ChFC, 2025 MDRT President. “They have built their wealth of experience by committing to an attitude of openness and welcoming new ways of doing things, while actively helping others accomplish similar goals.”A community of continued excellence dedicated to aiming higher and achieving more, MDRT is where financial services professionals surround themselves with top agents — and where they are inspired to continue learning, achieving and celebrating each level of success.For more information, contact Scott Storick at 561-862-8051 or Storick_Scott@NLGroupmail.com.About MDRTMDRT (Million Dollar Round Table), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from 85 nations and territories and more than 700 companies. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit mdrt.org.Contact InformationScott Storick, RFCManaging Sales Director, Financial RepresentativeNational Life GroupStorick_Scott@nlgroupmail.com561-862-8051Carmen WongMedia Relations Specialist, MDRTcwong@mdrt.org+1 847.585.2388FacebookInstagramLinkedIn*Membership is based on sales criteria.National Life Groupis a trade name of National Life Insurance Company (NLIC), Montpelier VT, and its affiliates. MDRT is independent of National Life Group.TC7922949(0525)1

