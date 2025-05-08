Daon & Digital.FI Partnership to Deliver Seamless Identity Continuity for Small & Mid-Sized Financial Institutions

Together, we're enabling organizations to offer the same caliber of security and convenience that was once the exclusive domain of industry giants, while preserving their community-focused approach.” — Tom Grissen, CEO at Daon

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daon®, The Digital Identity Trust Company, has announced a strategic partnership with Digital.FI, a leader in digital transformation solutions for financial institutions. This collaboration brings enterprise-level identity continuity to small and mid-sized financial institutions, without the complexity or cost typically associated with such advanced capabilities.

At the heart of this partnership is a shared mission: empowering the smallest financial institutions to deliver secure, frictionless member experiences across every channel. By integrating Daon's identity assurance technology into Digital.FI's solutions, financial institutions of all sizes can now offer Identity Continuity—from identity verification to multi-factor authentication to recovery—in one seamless experience.

Commenting on the strategic alliance, Tom Grissen, CEO of Daon, said, "Identity Continuity is a core principle at Daon that transforms how people interact with their financial providers. Through this partnership with Digital.FI, we're democratizing access to enterprise-grade identity solutions that were previously out of reach for many. Together, we're enabling these organizations to offer the same caliber of security and convenience that was once the exclusive domain of industry giants, all while preserving their unique community-focused approach."

Daon's Identity Continuity framework reimagines member engagement by replacing fragmented verification tools with a unified, lifelong digital identity. With Digital.FI handling the heavy lifting—simplifying deployment, ensuring compliance, and supporting internal teams—financial institutions can modernize their security posture without disrupting operations or straining IT resources.

John Kersse, COO of Digital.FI, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "Our long-standing partnership with Daon revolutionizes identity access, empowering even the smallest credit unions to rival industry giants. Prepare to witness unprecedented competition as we at Digital.FI bring best-of-breed solutions to the forefront."

This partnership reflects Daon's deep commitment to supporting small and mid-sized financial institutions. Rather than simply providing technology, Daon works with Digital.FI to tailor enterprise solutions to fit the unique needs and limitations of each entity, making powerful, scalable security accessible and manageable.

Together, Daon and Digital.FI are closing the digital identity gap—bringing world-class security and user experience to financial institutions of every size.

For more information on this partnership or Daon’s suite of identity solutions, visit Daon.com or contact press@daon.com.

To learn more about Digital.FI, visit the Digital.FI website.



About Daon

Daon, The Digital Identity Trust Company, delivers fraud-resistant, low-friction digital identity solutions that support onboarding and authentication at every trust point across the customer lifecycle. With industry-leading, cross-channel, biometric identity verification and multi-factor authentication, Daon enables its clients to empower each customer with a single, secure digital identity that balances maximum fraud prevention with ease of use. Delivered on robust, AI-powered platforms designed to counter even the most sophisticated AI-driven fraud, Daon’s innovative, privacy-first solutions eliminate key threat vectors and help ensure regulatory compliance while allowing businesses to offer a seamless, accessible customer experience that increases satisfaction and lowers costs. That is why Daon is trusted by global leaders in financial services, telecommunications, travel & hospitality, the public sector, and other industries to process hundreds of millions of digital identity transactions each day.



About Digital.FI

DigitalFI is redefining what's possible for small and mid-sized financial institutions. By unlocking access to enterprise-level technology once reserved for the largest players, DigitalFI empowers credit unions and community banks to accelerate their digital transformation, strengthen security, and deliver exceptional member and customer experiences. With a commitment to innovation, partnership, and real-world results, DigitalFI is leveling the playing field—giving every institution the power to compete, grow, and lead in the digital era.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.