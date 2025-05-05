XRP News: Vaultro Finance on a Mission to Build the First Tokenized Index Fund Protocol, Fully Decentralized on XRP Ledger

SINGAPORE, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultro Finance has officially emerged with a bold and transformative mission: to build the first tokenized index fund protocol fully decentralized on the XRP Ledger. Designed to simplify and democratize access to diversified crypto investing, Vaultro introduces a groundbreaking DeFi solution that brings the core philosophy of index funds — simplicity, diversification, and transparency to Web3.





In traditional finance, index funds like the S&P 500 allow investors to gain exposure to multiple assets through a single product. Vaultro Finance mirrors this model on-chain, enabling users to create, invest in, and manage tokenized index funds that track various crypto sectors, assets, or themes, all governed by smart contract logic.

Vaultro's platform leverages the XRP Ledger’s speed, cost-efficiency, and reliability, utilizing XRPL Hooks and Escrow to execute decentralized fund logic with no intermediaries and full on-chain transparency. Each fund on Vaultro is non-custodial and backed by the underlying assets, giving users real-time exposure with full liquidity and control.

Whether tracking AI tokens, stablecoins, top-performing XRPL assets, or creating sector-specific baskets, Vaultro offers a powerful tool for building smarter, diversified portfolios in a single click. Investors can reduce risk, streamline management, and gain strategic exposure to evolving market trends — without the complexity of managing multiple tokens.

The protocol is powered by $VLT , Vaultro’s native utility and governance token. Holding $VLT allows users to create new funds, participate in protocol governance, access reduced fees, and unlock premium features and staking rewards. $VLT is the key to participating in Vaultro’s decentralized investing ecosystem.

Vaultro is not just a protocol — it's a new financial layer on XRPL, built for anyone who believes that crypto investing should be as easy and trustworthy as traditional index funds.

The $VLT token presale is scheduled to begin on May 8, 2025, offering early investors a chance to be part of Vaultro's foundational phase and long-term vision.

Join Vaultro Telegram Community to stay updated ahead of $VLT Token Launch.

For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;

Website

X fka Twitter

Telegram Community

Whitepaper

Blog Channel

Contact:

Lee Wang

Contact@vaultro.finance

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Vaultro Finance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fae6039e-8bae-496c-af14-e91d7fd260db

Vaultro Finance Vaultro Finance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.