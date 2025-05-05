Submit Release
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $42.9 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $26.4 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income(1) was $51.3 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $27.8 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 20.1% to $442.2 million compared to $368.1 million in the first quarter of 2024
  • Net income of $42.9 million compared to $26.4 million in the first quarter of 2024
  • Adjusted net income(1) increased 84.6% to $51.3 million compared to $27.8 million in the first quarter of 2024
  • Total loss ratio of 23.6% compared to 24.9% in the first quarter of 2024
  • Catastrophe loss ratio(1) of -0.3% compared to 3.1% in the first quarter of 2024
  • Combined ratio of 73.1% compared to 76.9% in the first quarter of 2024
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 68.5% compared to 73.0%, in the first quarter of 2024
  • Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) of 68.9% compared to 69.8%, in the first quarter of 2024
  • Annualized return on equity of 22.6% compared to 21.7% in the first quarter of 2024
  • Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 27.0% compared to 22.9% in the first quarter of 2024

 

(1)  See discussion of Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am very pleased with our strong start to 2025, as our first quarter saw sustained gross written premium growth and record adjusted net income. The quarter featured 85% adjusted net income growth, a 69% adjusted combined ratio, and a 27% adjusted ROE. Our results demonstrate our continued execution of the Palomar 2X strategic imperative as well as concerted efforts to build a leading specialty insurance franchise with a resilient and diversified portfolio.  Our 20% gross written premium growth was driven by both new products like Crop and Casualty as well as our balanced mix of residential and commercial property products. Importantly, our same-store premium growth rate was 37%(2), demonstrating the strong underlying momentum that exists across our portfolio of specialty products.”   

Mr. Armstrong continued, “Beyond our financial performance, we remain focused on executing all our 2025 strategic imperatives. We continue to make investments across our organization, including the successful acquisition of Advanced AgProtection. This acquisition enhances the talent and operational scale of our Crop franchise and is expected to strengthen the near-term and long-term prospects of Palomar.”  

(2) Excludes the impact of lines of business exited or discontinued since prior year.

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 20.1% to $442.2 million compared to $368.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, while net earned premiums increased 52.1% compared to the prior year’s first quarter. 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the first quarter were $38.7 million, comprised of $39.2 million of attritional losses, offset by $0.5 million of favorable development on prior year catastrophe events. The loss ratio for the quarter was 23.6%, comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 23.9% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of -0.3% compared to a loss ratio of 24.9% during the same period last year comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 21.8% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 3.1%.

Underwriting income(1) for the first quarter was $44.1 million resulting in a combined ratio of 73.1% compared to underwriting income of $25.0 million resulting in a combined ratio of 76.9% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $51.6 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 68.5% in the first quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $29.2 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 73.0% during the same period last year. The Company's adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) was 68.9% compared to 69.8% during the same period last year.

Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 69.1% to $12.1 million compared to $7.1 million in the prior year’s first quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended March 31, 2025 due to cash generated from operations and proceeds from the August 2024 public offering. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.09 years at March 31, 2025. Cash and invested assets totaled $1.2 billion at March 31, 2025. During the first quarter, the Company recorded $2.3 million net realized and unrealized losses related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $3.0 million during the same period last year.

Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was 20.1% compared to 23.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2024. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to the tax impact of the permanent component of employee stock options offset by non-deductible executive compensation expense.

Stockholders Equity and Returns
Stockholders' equity was $790.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $501.7 million at March 31, 2024. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 22.6% compared to 21.7% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 27.0% compared to 22.9% for the same period in the prior year. 

Full Year 2025 Outlook
For the full year 2025, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $186 million to $200 million, an increase from the Company’s initial outlook of adjusted net income of $180 million to $192 million. This range includes an estimate of $8 million to $12 million of catastrophe losses for the remainder of the year.

Conference Call
As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Tuesday, May 6, 2025, to discuss its first quarter 2025 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 6, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13752911. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 13, 2025.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. (“PSRE”), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. ("PUEO"), First Indemnity of America Insurance Co. ("FIA"), and Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc. ("PCIS"). Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Exchange ("Laulima"), a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, and PESIC, have a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best. FIA carries an “A-” (Stable) rating from A.M. Best. 

To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses.  See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following tables summarize the Company’s results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

    Three Months Ended                  
    March 31,                  
    2025     2024     Change     % Change  
    ($ in thousands, except per share data)  
Gross written premiums   $ 442,163     $ 368,078     $ 74,085       20.1 %
Ceded written premiums     (230,745 )     (228,171 )     (2,574 )     1.1 %
Net written premiums     211,418       139,907       71,511       51.1 %
Net earned premiums     164,070       107,866       56,204       52.1 %
Commission and other income     830       528       302       57.2 %
Total underwriting revenue (1)     164,900       108,394       56,506       52.1 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses     38,743       26,837       11,906       44.4 %
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees     46,359       31,798       14,561       45.8 %
Other underwriting expenses     35,733       24,804       10,929       44.1 %
Underwriting income (1)     44,065       24,955       19,110       76.6 %
Interest expense     (85 )     (740 )     655       (88.5 )%
Net investment income     12,071       7,139       4,932       69.1 %
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments     (2,338 )     3,002       (5,340 )     (177.9 )%
Income before income taxes     53,713       34,356       19,357       56.3 %
Income tax expense     10,791       7,974       2,817       35.3 %
Net income   $ 42,922     $ 26,382     $ 16,540       62.7 %
Adjustments:                                
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments     2,338       (3,002 )     5,340       (177.9 )%
Expenses associated with transactions     2,088             2,088       %
Stock-based compensation expense     4,745       3,820       925       24.2 %
Amortization of intangibles     707       390       317       81.3 %
Tax impact     (1,494 )     204       (1,698 )     NM  
Adjusted net income (1)   $ 51,306     $ 27,794     $ 23,512       84.6 %
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                                
Annualized return on equity     22.6 %     21.7 %                
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)     27.0 %     22.9 %                
Loss ratio     23.6 %     24.9 %                
Expense ratio     49.5 %     52.0 %                
Combined ratio     73.1 %     76.9 %                
Adjusted combined ratio (1)     68.5 %     73.0 %                
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.57     $ 1.04                  
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1)   $ 1.87     $ 1.09                  
Catastrophe losses   $ (542 )   $ 3,359                  
Catastrophe loss ratio (1)     (0.3 )%     3.1 %                
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)     68.9 %     69.8 %                
Adjusted underwriting income (1)   $ 51,605     $ 29,165     $ 22,440       76.9 %
NM - not meaningful                                

(1) Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure - see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value data)

    March 31,     December 31,  
    2025     2024  
    (Unaudited)          
Assets                
Investments:                
Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $1,015,892 in 2025; $973,330 in 2024)   $ 991,759     $ 939,046  
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $44,462 in 2025; $32,987 in 2024)     44,367       40,529  
Equity method investment     2,259       2,277  
Other investments     11,031       5,863  
Total investments     1,049,416       987,715  
Cash and cash equivalents     119,312       80,438  
Restricted cash     15       101  
Accrued investment income     8,590       8,440  
Premiums receivable     334,247       305,724  
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees     102,861       94,881  
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses     30,361       47,076  
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses     361,227       348,083  
Ceded unearned premiums     295,275       276,237  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     92,292       91,086  
Deferred tax assets, net     5,596       8,768  
Property and equipment, net     2,393       429  
Goodwill and intangible assets, net     24,925       13,242  
Total assets   $ 2,426,510     $ 2,262,220  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                
Liabilities:                
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities   $ 65,405     $ 70,079  
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses     543,889       503,382  
Unearned premiums     813,462       741,692  
Ceded premium payable     179,105       190,168  
Funds held under reinsurance treaty     34,200       27,869  
Total liabilities     1,636,061       1,533,190  
Stockholders' equity:                
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024            
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 26,735,132 and 26,529,402 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively     3       3  
Additional paid-in capital     501,950       493,656  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (16,642 )     (26,845 )
Retained earnings     305,138       262,216  
Total stockholders' equity     790,449       729,030  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 2,426,510     $ 2,262,220  
 

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (loss) (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,  
    2025     2024  
Revenues:                
Gross written premiums   $ 442,163     $ 368,078  
Ceded written premiums     (230,745 )     (228,171 )
Net written premiums     211,418       139,907  
Change in unearned premiums     (47,348 )     (32,041 )
Net earned premiums     164,070       107,866  
Net investment income     12,071       7,139  
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments     (2,338 )     3,002  
Commission and other income     830       528  
Total revenues     174,633       118,535  
Expenses:                
Losses and loss adjustment expenses     38,743       26,837  
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees     46,359       31,798  
Other underwriting expenses     35,733       24,804  
Interest expense     85       740  
Total expenses     120,920       84,179  
Income before income taxes     53,713       34,356  
Income tax expense     10,791       7,974  
Net income   $ 42,922     $ 26,382  
Other comprehensive income, net:                
Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale     10,203       (2,514 )
Net comprehensive income   $ 53,125     $ 23,868  
Per Share Data:                
Basic earnings per share   $ 1.61     $ 1.06  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.57     $ 1.04  
                 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                
Basic     26,658,106       24,862,367  
Diluted     27,399,997       25,468,564  


Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers specialty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:

    Three Months Ended March 31,                  
    2025     2024                  
    ($ in thousands)          
            % of             % of             %  
    Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP     Change     Change  
Product                                                
Earthquake   $ 130,245       29.5 %   $ 105,729       28.7 %   $ 24,516       23.2 %
Casualty     110,487       25.0 %     51,935       14.1 %     58,552       112.7 %
Inland Marine and Other Property     99,284       22.5 %     76,876       20.9 %     22,408       29.1 %
Fronting     53,927       12.2 %     94,831       25.8 %     (40,904 )     (43.1 )%
Crop     48,220       10.9 %     38,707       10.5 %     9,513       24.6 %
Total Gross Written Premiums   $ 442,163       100.0 %   $ 368,078       100.0 %   $ 74,085       20.1 %


    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2025     2024  
    ($ in thousands)  
            % of             % of  
    Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP  
State                                
California   $ 139,723       31.6 %   $ 157,217       42.7 %
Texas     44,991       10.2 %     40,795       11.1 %
Hawaii     20,358       4.6 %     12,516       3.4 %
Florida     18,641       4.2 %     13,924       3.8 %
Washington     15,669       3.5 %     12,002       3.3 %
New York     14,597       3.3 %     8,030       2.2 %
New Mexico     12,395       2.8 %     7,469       2.0 %
Colorado     12,168       2.8 %     9,605       2.6 %
Other     163,621       37.0 %     106,520       28.9 %
Total Gross Written Premiums   $ 442,163       100.0 %   $ 368,078       100.0 %


    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2025     2024  
    ($ in thousands)  
            % of             % of  
    Amount     GWP     Amount     GWP  
Subsidiary                                
PSIC   $ 230,917       52.2 %   $ 222,657       60.5 %
PESIC     190,786       43.1 %     136,493       37.1 %
Laulima     16,037       3.7 %     8,928       2.4 %
FIA     4,423       1.0 %           %
Total Gross Written Premiums   $ 442,163       100.0 %   $ 368,078       100.0 %

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

    Three Months Ended                  
    March 31,                  
    2025     2024     Change     % Change  
    ($ in thousands)  
Gross earned premiums   $ 375,776     $ 302,872     $ 72,904       24.1 %
Ceded earned premiums     (211,706 )     (195,006 )     (16,700 )     8.6 %
Net earned premiums   $ 164,070     $ 107,866     $ 56,204       52.1 %
                                 
Net earned premium ratio     43.7 %     35.6 %                

Loss detail

    Three Months Ended                  
    March 31,                  
    2025     2024     Change     % Change  
    ($ in thousands)  
Catastrophe losses   $ (542 )   $ 3,359     $ (3,901 )     (116.1 )%
Non-catastrophe losses     39,285       23,478       15,807       67.3 %
Total losses and loss adjustment expenses   $ 38,743     $ 26,837     $ 11,906       44.4 %
                                 
Catastrophe loss ratio     (0.3 )%     3.1 %                
Non-catastrophe loss ratio     23.9 %     21.8 %                
Total loss ratio     23.6 %     24.9 %                

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2025     2024  
    (in thousands)  
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period   $ 155,299     $ 97,653  
Add: Balance acquired from FIA(1)     6,788        
Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:                
Current year     43,059       26,333  
Prior years     (4,316 )     504  
Total incurred     38,743       26,837  
Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:                
Current year     4,998       4,895  
Prior years     13,170       9,432  
Total payments     18,168       14,327  
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period     182,662       110,163  
Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period     361,227       292,024  
Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period   $ 543,889     $ 402,187  

(1) Represents amounts recognized in Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables upon acquisition of FIA on 1/1/2025, in accordance with ASC 805, Business Combinations.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,  
    2025     2024  
    (in thousands)  
Total revenue   $ 174,633     $ 118,535  
Net investment income     (12,071 )     (7,139 )
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments     2,338       (3,002 )
Underwriting revenue   $ 164,900     $ 108,394  

Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,  
    2025     2024  
    (in thousands)  
Income before income taxes   $ 53,713     $ 34,356  
Net investment income     (12,071 )     (7,139 )
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments     2,338       (3,002 )
Interest expense     85       740  
Underwriting income   $ 44,065     $ 24,955  
Expenses associated with transactions     2,088        
Stock-based compensation expense     4,745       3,820  
Amortization of intangibles     707       390  
Adjusted underwriting income   $ 51,605     $ 29,165  

Adjusted net income

    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,  
    2025     2024  
    (in thousands)  
Net income   $ 42,922     $ 26,382  
Adjustments:                
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments     2,338       (3,002 )
Expenses associated with transactions     2,088        
Stock-based compensation expense     4,745       3,820  
Amortization of intangibles     707       390  
Tax impact     (1,494 )     204  
Adjusted net income   $ 51,306     $ 27,794  

Annualized adjusted return on equity

    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,  
    2025     2024  
    (in thousands)  
                 
Annualized adjusted net income   $ 205,224     $ 111,176  
Average stockholders' equity   $ 759,739     $ 486,455  
Annualized adjusted return on equity     27.0 %     22.9 %

Adjusted combined ratio

    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,  
    2025     2024  
    (in thousands)  
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses,
net of commission and other income		   $ 120,005     $ 82,911  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 164,070     $ 107,866  
Combined ratio     73.1 %     76.9 %
Adjustments to numerator:                
Expenses associated with transactions   $ (2,088 )   $  
Stock-based compensation expense     (4,745 )     (3,820 )
Amortization of intangibles     (707 )     (390 )
Adjusted combined ratio     68.5 %     73.0 %

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,  
    2025     2024  
    (in thousands, except per share data)  
                 
Adjusted net income   $ 51,306     $ 27,794  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted     27,399,997       25,468,564  
Diluted adjusted earnings per share   $ 1.87     $ 1.09  

Catastrophe loss ratio

    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,  
    2025     2024  
    (in thousands)  
Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses   $ 38,743     $ 26,837  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 164,070     $ 107,866  
Loss ratio     23.6 %     24.9 %
                 
Numerator: Catastrophe losses   $ (542 )   $ 3,359  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 164,070     $ 107,866  
Catastrophe loss ratio     (0.3 )%     3.1 %

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,  
    2025     2024  
    (in thousands)  
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses,
net of commission and other income		   $ 120,005     $ 82,911  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 164,070     $ 107,866  
Combined ratio     73.1 %     76.9 %
Adjustments to numerator:                
Expenses associated with transactions   $ (2,088 )   $  
Stock-based compensation expense     (4,745 )     (3,820 )
Amortization of intangibles     (707 )     (390 )
Catastrophe losses     542       (3,359 )
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses     68.9 %     69.8 %

Tangible Stockholders equity

    March 31,     December 31,  
    2025     2024  
    (in thousands)  
Stockholders' equity   $ 790,449     $ 729,030  
Goodwill and intangible assets     (24,925 )     (13,242 )
Tangible stockholders' equity   $ 765,524     $ 715,788  

