Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,297 in the last 365 days.

Lamar Advertising to appear at the 53rd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

BATON ROUGE, La., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) today announced that Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company, is scheduled to participate in a question-and-answer session at the 53rd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at approximately 4:30 pm EST.

The session will be carried live via audio webcast at the Company’s website, www.lamar.com, and will be archived for 30 days.

About Lamar Advertising Company
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of- home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 5,000 displays.

Company Contact:
Buster Kantrow
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lamar Advertising to appear at the 53rd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more