Lamar Advertising to appear at the 53rd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

BATON ROUGE, La., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) today announced that Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company, is scheduled to participate in a question-and-answer session at the 53rd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at approximately 4:30 pm EST.

The session will be carried live via audio webcast at the Company’s website, www.lamar.com, and will be archived for 30 days.

About Lamar Advertising Company

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of- home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 5,000 displays.

Company Contact:

Buster Kantrow

(225) 926-1000

bkantrow@lamar.com

