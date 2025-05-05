Onity Group to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) (“Onity” or the “Company”) today announced that executive management will participate in two upcoming conferences in May 2025.

Glen Messina, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sean O’Neil, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will meet with investors at the following conferences:

BTIG 5th Annual Housing Ecosystem Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

For more information, please contact USCorporateAccess@btig.com. Please note participants must be pre-registered to attend.

KBW Real Estate Finance & Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Virtual conference

For more information, please contact kbwevents@kbw.com.

An investor presentation will be made available on the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s shareholder relations page at onitygroup.com prior to the meetings on May 7 and May 20, 2025.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) is a leading non-bank financial services company providing mortgage servicing and originations solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs to consumers and business clients. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit onitygroup.com.

For Further Information Contact:

Valerie Haertel, VP, Investor Relations

(561) 570-2969

shareholderrelations@onitygroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

