The Nike NFTs INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Nike-themed non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nike-themed non-fungible tokens ("The Nike NFTs"), crypto collectibles, or other crypto assets issued by RTFKT, Inc. (“RTFKT”).

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired The Nike NFTs securities within the applicable limitation periods. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/nike.

The Complaint alleges that Nike used its iconic brand and marketing prowess to hype, promote, and prop up the unregistered securities that Nike subsidiary, RTFKT sold. As a result of Nike's promotion of the unregistered securities and also its rug pull, investors who lack the technical and financial sophistication necessary to have evaluated the risks associated with their investment in The Nike NFTs and were denied the information that would have been contained in the materials required for the registration of The Nike NFTs - have suffered significant damages in an amount to be proven at trial.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/nike, or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq., or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in The Nike NFTs you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

