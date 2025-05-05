Indiana Grown members showcased Indiana products at exhibition

INDIANAPOLIS (April 29, 2025) – Indiana Grown, the state's local agricultural marketing initiative, hosted their second annual Indiana Grown Showcase earlier today highlighting over 75 local vendors, Indiana businesses and artisans to encourage food distributors and procurement specialists to buy local.

"The Indiana Grown Showcase was a great opportunity for chefs and restaurants to learn more about the local food opportunities and to support these food entrepreneurs," said Mike Braun, Governor of Indiana. "It was a pleasure to meet so many great Indiana Grown businesses and as an entrepreneur myself, I especially enjoyed hearing their stories of triumph and success."

In addition to the Governor the event also boasted Indiana's Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Agriculture, Micah Beckwith. Lt. Governor Beckwith was excited to see Indiana Grown in action.

"Our office had a wonderful time at the Indiana Grown Showcase," said Beckwith. "Indiana Grown is all about celebrating what makes our state special - hardworking entrepreneurs, quality local products, and a strong community that supports each other. This event really brought that to life. It's amazing to see the dedication and passion behind these businesses, and events like this remind us why buying local matters."

This curated event was designed to connect local Indiana businesses with distributors, food industry professionals, K-12 food service directors, buyers, local retailers, grocers and chefs. During the event attendees networked with local businesses who want to expand and grow their wholesale and retail partnerships.

Tulip Tree Creamery, from Indianapolis, was in attendance and noted that making connections with current vendors is one of their favorite parts.

"This was our second year at this event and the number of attendees exceeded my expectations," said Laura Davenport, Tulip Tree Creamery. "It was also great to see new faces and old friends in addition to chefs and local businesses that support us."

Featured items included beef, bison, baked goods, seasonings and spice blends, honey, body care products, craft spirits and much more all created by Indiana Grown members.

“This was a phenomenal event for Indiana businesses to get in front of buyers,” said Don Lamb, Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. “It's always great to see the faces behind some of the best products in Indiana.”

Cindy Shidler, owner of Cindy's Candy Corner in Hymera, Indiana was excited to use this event to meet with potential buyers and connect with other Indiana Grown members.

"This event is allows members to connect with buyers and each other. I am thankful for this opportunity and for Indiana Grown's support of my business."

"Because of events like the showcase, Indiana Grown members are able to put their hard work on display,” said Caroline Patrick, Director of the Indiana Grown program. “Today’s showcase was an incredible platform to celebrate and highlight the dedication of Indiana’s hardworking businesses while creating connections with potential buyers."

Learn more about Indiana Grown at indianagrown.org.