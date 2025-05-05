On This Page

About this Event (Hosted by CDER SBIA)

The Food and Drug Administration issued the final guidance for industry entitled “Standardized Format for Electronic Submission of NDA and BLA Content for the Planning of Bioresearch Monitoring (BIMO) Inspections for CDER Submissions.” This guidance describes the electronic submission of certain data and information in standardized formats that FDA uses to plan bioresearch monitoring (BIMO) inspections, to facilitate the timely identification of sites for inspection, and to ensure that field investigators from the Agency have the information needed to conduct the inspections.

The submissions described in the final guidance will be required 24 months after the guidance issued. As a result of this webinar, sponsors and/or applicants planning to submit new drug applications (NDAs), biologics license applications (BLAs) and NDA or BLA supplements containing new clinical study reports to the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) will understand the information they will be required to submit.

Intended Audience

Sponsors and/or applicants planning to submit new drug applications (NDAs), biologics license applications (BLAs) and NDA or BLA supplements containing new clinical study reports to CDER.

Topics Covered

Overview of BIMO inspections conducted in support of marketing application review

Overview of contents of guidance for industry Standardized Format for Electronic Submission of NDA and BLA Content for BIMO Inspections for CDER Submissions

Description of the study, site, and subject level information that will soon be required to be submitted in certain NDAs, BLAs, and supplements

Review of the purpose and general contents of the Bioresearch Monitoring Technical Conformance Guide that should be used in conjunction with the BIMO Guidance .

Speakers

CDER Bioresearch Monitoring (BIMO) Requests for New Drug and Biologic Licensing Applications

Laurie Muldowney, MD

Deputy Director

Office of Scientific Investigations (OSI) | CDER | FDA

Standardized Format for Electronic Submission of NDA and BLA Content for BIMO Inspections for CDER Submissions

Stephanie Coquia, MD

Senior Physician

Division of Clinical Compliance Evaluation | OSI | CDER | FDA

