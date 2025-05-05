DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, May 5 (published May 5, 2025)

DNR urges people to leave deer fawns alone

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources asks that people avoid disturbing or touching deer fawns, which are born around this time of year.

Most fawns are born in mid-May to mid-June. Fawns do not attempt to evade predators during their first few weeks of life. Instead, they remain still to avoid being seen. During these times, fawns are learning critical survival skills from their mothers but are often left on their own while their mothers forage watchfully nearby.

Be assured deer fawns are likely fine even if they look abandoned or fragile. Even if the fawn is known to be wounded or abandoned due to car strike or animal attack, do not transport it without talking to a wildlife rehabilitator. Moving a fawn can be detrimental to the animal and increase the risk of disease spread. For more information about what to do when people find fawns or other species of young wild animals, visit the Minnesota DNR website.

Minnesota DNR hosts webinar on the role of state fish hatcheries, BearWise

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the spring program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webinar series.

On Wednesday, May 7, join Genevieve Furtner, DNR St. Paul fish hatchery supervisor, for a talk about fish production and a virtual tour of the DNR St. Paul fish hatchery that will show more about the important role hatcheries play in fisheries management.

Then, on Wednesday, May 14, Andrew Tri, DNR bear researcher and Franklin Whittaker, BearWise coordinator, will discuss how to be BearWise, keep your property safe, and keep bears wild. As we move into late spring, hibernation is over, and bears are out and about. Hear some simple tips on how to coexist with bears and keep property secure.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.