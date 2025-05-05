LLYC posts net profit of €9 million in 2024, up 7.2%

Revenue is up 19% and recurring EBITDA Increases to €17.4 Million, confirming the year-end guidance issued in October.

The United States is now the Firm’s second-largest—and fastest-growing—market.

Company to maintain dividend distribution policy in 2025.

2024 was a year of transformation and investment for the Marketing and Corporate Affairs Firm.

Investment in Innovation Reached €2.5 Million, Up 95% Year-on-Year.



MADRID, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LLYC (BME:LLYC) had a net profit of €9 million in 2024, a 7.2% increase compared to the previous year. The audited results for the Marketing and Corporate Affairs firm confirm the strong business growth that was first announced in February. The firm's revenue and operating income rose by 19%, reaching €115.5 million and €93.1 million, respectively—a new record for the company. Meanwhile, recurring EBITDA (gross operating profit) also grew by 3% to €17.4 million. These figures are in line with the company's updated forecasts issued in October following the divestment of BAM. Between 2020 and 2024, LLYC multiplied its revenues by 2.6 and its EBITDA by 2.1.

LLYC achieved this growth while maintaining a strong financial position. The company closed 2024 with €9.1 million in cash and a net debt of €26.1 million, representing 1.5 times EBITDA. LLYC will continue its dividend policy. Last year, the firm increased shareholder remuneration by 30%, distributing €0.172 per share, totaling €2 million, drawn from the share premium reserve.

“2024 was an especially challenging year for LLYC for many reasons, but we are extremely proud of the team's work and results,” said Francisco Sánchez-Rivas, Chair of LLYC's Board of Directors. “We have grown across all key business metrics and continue to maintain a solid financial position that will enable future growth."

In 2024, 59% of LLYC's operating revenues and 75% of recurring EBITDA came from the Corporate Affairs area. Marketing accounted for 41% of operating revenues and 25% of recurring EBITDA. By region, revenue and EBITDA breakdowns were as follows: Europe (38% of operating revenue and 25% of EBITDA), Latin America (40% and 28%), and the United States (22% and 43%).

The U.S. becomes second largest market

Last year, LLYC invested a record €30 million in three strategic acquisitions: Lambert by LLYC in the United States, Dattis by LLYC in Colombia—making LLYC the market leader there—and Zeus by LLYC in Spain, strengthening the firm's data visualization capabilities.

Following the acquisition of Lambert by LLYC, the United States has become the company's second-largest market. LLYC has expanded its footprint along the East Coast and Midwest, building a solid platform for future growth. With a team of more than 100 professionals, the firm combines global expertise with local insights to deliver innovative marketing and corporate communications solutions.

In December 2024, LLYC sold its 80% stake in BAM, a San Diego-based agency. The transaction allowed LLYC to recover its initial investment and did not affect its growth plans for the U.S. market.

A year of transformation

2024 was also a transformative year for LLYC. The company accelerated the integration of its commercial offering, incorporating a strong innovation component as a key element, and revamped its organizational model into two main business areas—Marketing and Corporate Affairs—to enhance agility and efficiency.

LLYC secured several major marketing contracts last year (including Michigan Business Development Corporation, Vodafone, Turespaña, and IFEMA Madrid), confirming its differentiated approach to delivering marketing services. Additionally, the firm completed the full integration of BESO by LLYC and Apache, part of LLYC, resulting in a consolidated practice with services in Brand & Ad, Paid Media & Performance, Growth, and Deep Learning.

“We are bigger and better than we were a year ago. We have demonstrated our ability to overcome new challenges and achieve our goals. Despite the challenges of a year of transformation, 2025 will be critical for consolidating our growth and developing our new three-year strategic plan amid great uncertainty. We have laid solid foundations for the next three years," said Alejandro Romero, Partner and Global CEO of LLYC.

Investing in Innovation

LLYC remains focused on transforming its service offering through innovation. Over the past three years, the firm has invested nearly €5 million in innovation initiatives. In 2024 alone, investment in innovation rose by 95% to €2.5 million, enabling the development of AI Media Activation, an artificial intelligence system that monitors and optimizes digital advertising campaigns. The company also launched a pilot project for a news-writing assistant capable of generating article drafts that retain a brand's communication style.

In 2024, Miguel Lucas, LLYC's Global Senior Director of Innovation, was named Europe's Best PR Professional at the PRWeek Global Awards.

About LLYC

LLYC (BME:LLYC) is a global Marketing and Corporate Affairs consulting firm that partners with its clients in creativity, influence, and innovation to enhance and protect the value of their businesses, turning every day into an opportunity to grow their brands.

Founded in 1995, LLYC is present in the United States (Miami, New York, San Diego, Washington, DC, Grand Rapids, Detroit, St. Louis and Phoenix), Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Brussels, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal and Spain (Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia).

LLYC is ranked as one of the 40 largest communications companies worldwide, according to PRWeek and PRovoke. LLYC was named the Top Communications Consultant in Europe at the 2022 PRWeek Global Awards and Communications Consultant of the Year in Latin America in 2023 by PRovoke.

In the stock market, LLYC is listed on BME Growth, where it was one of the few companies to distribute dividends in 2024, reinforcing its commitment to creating value for shareholders.



