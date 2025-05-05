Classical Conversations took part in a round robin mock trial event in Valley City

Classical Conversations took part in a round robin mock trial event on April 16, 2025 in Valley City, ND at the Barnes County Courthouse. The honorable Judge Daniel Narum presided over the event along with a volunteer jury. Classical Conversations is an international homeschool curriculum. These students, who range in age from 13-14 years old, spend their second semester learning the legal system and producing their own cases to be tried in a mock trial event at the end of the semester.

Judge Daniel Narum presides at the mock trial event at the Barnes County Courthouse.