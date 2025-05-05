BIATCH Tequila Celebrates Milestone Launch Year with Major Cinco de Mayo Push

BIATCH Tequila Logo BIATCH Tequila (Photo Credit: Daphne Hrib)

Distinctive Tequila for a Distinctive Celebration

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIATCH Tequila, the boundary-pushing 100% woman owned brand that combines traditional Mexican craftsmanship with bold modern flair, emerges as one of the defining examples of the spirit for Cinco de Mayo 2025 celebrations nationwide.Cinco de Mayo festivities this year highlight a growing trend toward tequilas that offer authenticity, flavor, and a strong sense of identity. BIATCH Tequila, crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave harvested in Jalisco, Mexico, delivers a clean, smooth, and vibrant taste. Celebrations from rooftop gatherings to formal events are anticipated to feature BIATCH Tequila as part of their cocktail program and toasts.The brand’s range showcases the versatility and richness of premium agave spirits while bringing an unapologetically bold attitude to the table. Distilled with time-honored methods and finished with a modern sensibility, BIATCH Tequila aims to capture the essence of tradition and spirited individuality.BIATCH Tequila is currently available at a variety of venues, restaurants, lounges, as well as through select online distribution partners, providing ample opportunity for inclusion in Cinco de Mayo festivities at every scale.The collection features:• BIATCH Rosa Blanco Premium – Ripe peach honey sweetness of cooked agave lightly rested in Napa & Sonoma Red Wine barrels adding the light pink hue and smoothing the alcohol so there’s no aftertaste. The Rosa Blanco is perfect for sipping neat or elevating classic cocktails.• BIATCH Reposado Premium – Naturally sweet flavor of hand-selected cooked agave, aged 9 months in American Oak Bourbon Barrels delivering balanced notes of cocoa and dried fruit with hints of caramel. A taste that delivers on the olfactory promise.• BIATCH Añejo and Extra Añejo Ultra Premiums will be released in 2026.BIATCH is using their strong social media presence and strong digital marketing which has enabled them to sell92,000 bottles in their first 9 months of launching. BIATCH Tequila is available online in 43 states and are in over 800+ retail stores with distribution in 11 states. A portion of proceeds goes toward programs that support female entrepreneurs.About BIATCH Tequila:BIATCH is a 100% women owned lifestyle brand that celebrates the flavor of luxury and the spirit of incredible women.The BIATCH strategy is to appeal to women like the fun “BIATCHes” behind this great brand who are passionate about building a community promoting the empowerment and success of women. A portion of our proceeds goes to supporting women’s causes and our goal is to create at least 50 women millionaires.For more information, please visit: www.BIATCH.com IG: @BIATCHtequila | F: BIATCHtequila | Y: @BIATCHtequila

