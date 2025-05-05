Join Intetics Live Webinar: ‘How AI Agents Fixed Our SDLC’

NAPLES, Fla., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intetics, a leading global technology company, is excited to announce an exclusive live webinar titled “How AI Agents Fixed Our SDLC.” The session will unveil how a swarm of AI agents transformed the company’s software delivery, increasing profit margins by 18%—without any major tool overhauls.

Date: May 29, 2025

Time: 12 PM – 13 PM EST

Register here: https://bit.ly/3S80nZN

Webinars Website: https://inteticsedu.com

In an age where software delivery challenges persist despite advanced tools, this session introduces a new layer of AI automation that runs silently within your existing stack—no migrations, no replacements.

What Attendees Will Learn:

How AI integrates with Jira, GitHub, Slack, and Confluence to optimize workloads and generate reliable project estimates.

Live demo of plug-and-play AI agents in action.

Real-world use cases.





This 60-minute session will include a live walkthrough of 3 real-world scenarios with no slides, providing practical insights into the value of AI agents.

Bonus:

Every attendee will receive a free guide on "How to Improve Delivery Margins by 15-20% Using AI Agents," including setup instructions.

Who Should Attend:

Project managers, engineering leaders, CTOs, and anyone looking to optimize software delivery, reduce delays, and improve resource allocation—without overhauling their current toolset.

This is a unique chance to see how AI agents are being used in practice—not just as chatbots, but as smart decision-makers integrated into daily workflows.



Join the session and see how your delivery can be faster, smarter, and more profitable: https://bit.ly/3S80nZN

Irina Dubovik, Digital Marketing Director Intetics, i.dubovik@intetics.com +1 (239) 217-4907

