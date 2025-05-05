Cohen Milstein Reminds Zenas BioPharma (ZBIO) Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Suit

WASHINGTON, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC, a nationally recognized leader in investor protection, announces that investors who purchased shares of Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBIO) in the company’s September 2024 initial public offering may seek to lead a federal securities class action. The deadline to move for appointment as lead plaintiff is June 16, 2025.

The Lawsuit

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the complaint alleges that Zenas and its IPO underwriters misrepresented the company’s financial outlook. Zenas BioPharma stated in its IPO materials that it could fund operations for 24 months. However, just weeks later, its Q3 2024 filing disclosed a funding window of only 12 months—cutting projections in half. ZBIO stock fell nearly 49%, closing at $8.72 on April 15, 2025.

Why Lead Plaintiff Matters

Investors with substantial losses can help guide and direct the litigation. Serving as lead plaintiff enables shareholders to influence litigation strategy and potential recovery. Serving in this role is not required to participate in any eventual settlement.

About Cohen Milstein

Cohen Milstein has a national reputation for excellence in securities litigation, recovering billions for investors, including a recent $1 billion settlement in In re Wells Fargo Securities Litigation. The firm is recognized annually by The Legal 500, Chambers USA, and Law360 for its leadership in complex securities class actions.

