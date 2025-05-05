The GFiber App just got even better — GFiber rolls out redesigned app to enhance customer experience

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Google Fiber (GFiber) is always looking for ways to make fast, reliable internet even easier to use, which is why it’s thrilled to announce a redesigned GFiber App — to simplify how customers set up service, manage devices, and keep tabs on their network. The latest version is now live, and customers can download or update the app to get started.





GFiber has updated the user interface for a more intuitive experience that clearly reflects the company’s commitment to simplicity and reliability. It has also introduced several new features, such as: greater visibility into home network performance, smarter device management, enhanced troubleshooting, and chat, content and video call support for customers.



The app's redesign was shaped by customer feedback from user research and usability studies, which focused on making it easier, more intuitive, and delightful to use.

Redesigned for a smarter experience







The updated GFiber App has a fresh look and feel — one that better reflects the brand and makes everyday tasks simpler. Based on customer feedback, the app has added new features like video support, enhanced troubleshooting, and more visibility into network performance.

Streamlined navigation: A cleaner layout makes it easy to find what customers need.

A cleaner layout makes it easy to find what customers need. Smarter tools: Run speed tests, manage devices, and get help with just a few taps.

Run speed tests, manage devices, and get help with just a few taps. Helpful insights: Diagnostic tools and support options are more intuitive and actionable.



Bringing key features front and center

The redesigned app also makes it easier to find and access some of the most impactful features introduced over the past year. These tools not only improve internet performance but also provide greater transparency and control.

From sign-up to service





The GFiber App acts as a companion for a smooth setup experience right from day one. For in-home installs, technicians can help set up the app to optimize network performance. For customers who self-install, the app provides step-by-step guidance through every stage of the process — making setup simple and reliable, no matter how they get online.

Technician Tracker





Once the technician is en route, customers can see the location and ETA, making service appointments more predictable.

Network Health





Customers using supported GFiber routers can now access the Network Health feature, which provides a real-time assessment of speed, coverage, and overall performance. They’ll also get actionable recommendations for optimizing their connection.

TechSee





Live video support gives customers the option to allow GFiber’s customer support agents see connection issues in real-time and provide troubleshooting help without an in-person visit.

Speed Test





The app now provides more details about one’s connection, distinguishing between:

Speed to one’s home (wired test): Measures the speed from the GFiber network to the router (available on select devices).

Measures the speed from the GFiber network to the router (available on select devices). Speed to one’s device (wireless test): Measures the speed from one’s router to the phone.

With these two tests, customers can see not just how fast GFiber’s connection is, but also how their Wi-Fi network is performing – helping them optimize for the best experience.

Device Management





For customers with a GFiber Wi-Fi 6E router — included with all new GFiber lifestyle products (Core, Home, and Edge) — the GFiber App provides a clear view of network activity and options to personalize settings, giving them greater control over how they use their internet.

See what’s connected: Check which devices are using the internet and view their Wi-Fi signal strength in real-time.

Check which devices are using the internet and view their Wi-Fi signal strength in real-time. Custom naming and grouping : Devices can be organized easily by what’s important to the customer (like kids’ devices or type of device).

: Devices can be organized easily by what’s important to the customer (like kids’ devices or type of device). Pause schedules and access controls : Internet access can be scheduled or paused for individual devices or groups of devices as needed.

: Internet access can be scheduled or paused for individual devices or groups of devices as needed. Stronger security: Unknown devices can be easily blocked.

And this is just the beginning! The GFiber App is the heart of its approach to make internet management simple and seamless for customers, and GFiber will continue investing in ways to improve and evolve that experience.

Posted by Sanjay Chatterjee, Head of Digital

Media inquiries: fiber-pr@google.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

