Red Oak Expands Supervision Suite to Cover Email, Messaging, and Collaboration Platforms

Red Oak adds email, messaging & collaboration tool oversight to its platform, delivering unified, audit-ready supervision across all channels.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Oak, the industry’s leading Compliance Connectivity Platform, today announced a major expansion to its Supervision Suite, extending coverage across all modern channels where business conversations are happening – from email and text messaging to instant messaging and collaboration tools like Slack, Teams, and Zoom. These channel enhancements give compliance teams full visibility into the digital communications their firms rely on – without disrupting day to day business.

Compliance today is about more than keeping up with regulations—it’s about keeping up with how people actually communicate,” said Dave Dutch, CEO of Red Oak. “Firms need visibility into every interaction, whether it happens in email, Slack, or on a phone. With this expansion, we are helping teams close those gaps and build a more connected, confident approach to compliance—without adding friction to the way they work.”

This latest release complements Red Oak’s existing offerings for Social Media Compliance, Internet Supervision, and Website Monitoring — giving firms a truly comprehensive, connected approach to communications oversight.

Now fully operational within Red Oak’s Compliance Connectivity Platform, these new tools enable:

- Real time capture, supervision, and archiving of SMS, iMessage, Outlook, Gmail, Slack, Teams, Zoom, YouTube, WhatsApp, Bloomberg, ICE Chat, Vimeo, Symphony, RingCentral, WeChat, Signal, and Telegram.

- WORM-compliant archiving and full audit trails for every interaction.

- True cross-channel workflow automation, reducing review times and manual effort.

- Data ownership and transparency with no hidden access or export fees.

- Streamlined compliance across global teams, without altering how users communicate.

These capabilities are powered by MirrorWeb, Red Oak’s trusted technology partner for scalable capture, supervision, and archiving across digital communications.

This milestone reinforces Red Oak’s broader strategy to deliver true compliance connectivity — eliminating siloed systems and unifying supervision, review, and record-keeping under one configurable, intuitive platform.

We’re hosting a webinar on May 29 exploring how compliance teams are adapting to today’s multi-channel communication environment. You’ll hear from industry leaders on how firms are addressing off-channel risk, simplifying supervision, and preparing for audits. Plus, get a first look at Red Oak’s expanded Communications Supervision Suite. Register here.

Red Oak’s Compliance Connectivity Platform supports over 2,300 investment firms, broker-dealers, and wealth management institutions worldwide, helping them modernize compliance operations, break down barriers between marketing and compliance teams, mitigate regulatory risk, and accelerate time to market. For more information, visit www.redoak.com or connect on LinkedIn.

