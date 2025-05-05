XRP News: Introducing XpFinance, A Non-Custodial Lending & Borrowing Protocol On XRPL





VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the SEC’s recent decision to end its prolonged lawsuit against Ripple, confidence and innovation have surged, marking a new era of growth and potential within the XRP community.

The XRP ecosystem is rapidly evolving in 2025, and one of its brightest stars is undoubtedly Xp.Finance, a groundbreaking decentralized lending and borrowing protocol being built on the XRP Ledger.

XpFinance aims to transform the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape on the XRPL by offering over-collateralized loans without intermediaries, granting greater financial autonomy to users worldwide.

As blockchain technology and DeFi adoption continue to accelerate globally, XpFinance positions itself uniquely at the intersection of innovation, decentralization, and financial inclusion.

Why is XpFinance so crucial right now?

The XRPL ecosystem is currently experiencing unprecedented expansion and partnerships, with the launch of RLUSD and its market cap sitting at over $300 million, a new era of Defi is about to be unleashed on the XRP ecosystem with decentralized lending poised to become one of the fastest-growing areas.

By launching on XRPL, known for its rapid settlement speeds, scalability, and energy efficiency, XpFinance leverages an already robust blockchain infrastructure to deliver unmatched user experiences and financial opportunities.

The primary token of XpFinance, known as $XPF , plays a central role in the protocol’s ecosystem.

XPF serves not just as a governance token to vote on Borrowable assets on XpFinance but also allows holders to earn passive income by receiving a percentage of transaction fees from lending and borrowing activities.

This creates a significant incentive for early adopters and long-term holders, aligning the interests of the community with the sustainable growth and success of the protocol.

How does XpFinance plan to deliver its innovative solutions?

With its V1 launch scheduled for Q3 2025, following an incentivized testnet phase in the same quarter, XpFinance will debut as one of the earliest peer-to-peer (P2P), non-custodial lending platforms on XRPL.

Initially, users will engage with simple P2P lending mechanisms, but the platform's roadmap promises much more.

XpFinance is set to introduce several revolutionary features, notably:

NFT Bonds: Transforming the lender-borrower relationship through tokenized bonds, enabling tradable loan positions.

NFT Bond Marketplace: A dedicated marketplace facilitating the trading and liquidity of NFT bonds.

Multi-Asset Lending and Borrowing: Allowing flexible borrowing options across multiple native tokens.

Liquidity Deposits (Reverse Borrower Requests): Enabling lenders to proactively set customized lending parameters via smart contracts, streamlining the borrowing process.

As decentralized finance moves towards mainstream adoption, projects with well-defined utility, strategic roadmaps, and innovative solutions stand poised to gain significantly.

Early adopters of $XPF tokens will not only benefit from governance participation and transaction fees but also become pivotal stakeholders in shaping the future trajectory of XRPL-based DeFi.

XpFinance is more than just another DeFi project; it represents a visionary leap toward financial decentralization on one of the world's fastest and most reliable blockchains.

With Ripple's blockchain adoption soaring and global DeFi markets expanding rapidly, XpFinance stands out as a project uniquely positioned for significant growth.

Don't overlook this emerging leader—join the XpFinance Telegram community today, and become part of the future of decentralized finance on XRPL.

About Xp.Finance

Xp.Finance is pioneering the first native lending & borrowing protocol on the XRP Ledger. Headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania and founded in 2025 by a team of blockchain engineers, and open‑source security experts, the project’s mission is to unlock dormant XRP with lightning‑fast, non‑custodial money markets that cost just fractions of a cent.

Powered by the XPF governance token, Xp.Finance couples community‑driven decision‑making with on‑chain fee‑sharing, ensuring protocol growth directly benefits its users.

Website: https://xp.finance/

X: https://x.com/xpfinancexrp

Telegram: https://t.me/xpfinancexrp

Contact:

Alex Carter

team@xp.finance

