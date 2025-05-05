California Water Leaders Gathering in Monterey for ACWA Spring Conference

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) 2025 Spring Conference & Expo May 14-15 will draw public water agency leaders from across California to Monterey for two days of presentations, panel discussions and keynote addresses focused on issues surrounding the state’s most vital resource.

Panels will explore responses to disasters ranging from catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles to how water agencies throughout California can prepare for natural disasters of all types. The conference will also feature programs on improving watershed health, recharging groundwater basins with diverted floodwater and enhancing water supply coordination between the state and federal governments.

Additionally, National Water Supply Alliance President Katherine Zitsch will deliver the Wednesday keynote address and share her perspectives water supply challenges shared in common by California and the U.S. Southeast. Family Farm Alliance Executive Director Dan Keppen will speak Thursday, with his keynote address including insights from his career in advocacy on behalf of Western farmers and ranchers.

A conference program with a complete list of panel discussion topics and more information is available online, along with guidelines for news media coverage of ACWA events. For media credentials, contact ACWA Communications Director Heather Engel at heathere@acwa.com or (916) 669-2387.

WHAT: ACWA 2025 Spring Conference & Expo

WHEN: Wednesday, May 14 and Thursday, May 15

WHERE: Monterey Conference Center, One Portola Plaza, downtown Monterey

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose approximately 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications |C (916) 669-2387

