Still Water Wellness Group Launches Innovative Couples Rehab Program in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Still Water Wellness Group, a leading addiction treatment center in Orange County, has announced the launch of its specialized Couples Rehab program designed to address the unique challenges faced by couples struggling with substance abuse and addiction.This groundbreaking program takes a holistic approach to recovery by treating both partners simultaneously while also addressing relationship dynamics that may contribute to addiction patterns. The Couples Rehab program at Still Water Wellness Group offers comprehensive treatment that includes individualized care plans, relationship counseling, group therapy, and educational components."When addiction affects a relationship, healing requires more than just individual recovery," says Clint Kreider, Clinical Director from Still Water Wellness Group. "Our Couples Rehab program recognizes that both partners need support, and the relationship itself requires healing. We've developed specialized therapeutic approaches that address trust issues, communication breakdowns, and codependency patterns while providing evidence-based addiction treatment for both individuals."The program utilizes various therapeutic modalities, including Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), specifically adapted for couples. These approaches help partners identify and change negative thought patterns and behaviors that contribute to relationship problems while rebuilding emotional intimacy.Set in the serene environment, the couple's rehab program in Orange County takes advantage of the natural therapeutic benefits of the location, including beachfront access for stress-reducing activities and outdoor recreation opportunities that promote overall well-being.Key features of the Couples Rehab program include:Joint therapy sessions focused on rebuilding trust eroded by addiction.Individual counseling to address personal issues related to substance abuse.Group therapy with other couples navigating similar challenges.Education on addiction's impact on relationships and healthy coping mechanisms.Holistic recovery approaches that utilize Orange County's natural and cultural resources.The program addresses various substance abuse issues, including alcohol addiction, drug dependency, and co-occurring mental health disorders. By treating couples together, Still Water Wellness Group - Alcohol & Drug Rehab, Orange County aims to improve long-term recovery outcomes and help partners develop healthier relationship dynamics.For more information about the Couples Rehab program or to begin the journey toward recovery, visit https://stillwaterwellness.com or call 866-923-2216 to speak with an addiction specialist today.

