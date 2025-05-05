WTW appoints Deputy Regional Leader to North America

NEW YORK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (Nasdaq: WTW), today announced the appointment of David Loftstrom as Deputy Regional Leader, New England within Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB) in North America.

Loftstrom’s new position includes working closely with the full New England team to identify new opportunities while also helping to accelerate growth throughout the region. Additionally, he will focus on delivering enhanced value to clients by collaborating with various Industry Vertical Division (IVD) leaders and subject matter experts, while strengthening WTW’s position as an industry leader.

Based in Boston and reporting directly to Ionel Rizea, Chief Commercial Officer for CRB North America, Loftstrom brings more than thirty years of industry experience. Loftstrom joins Willis from Gallagher, where he most recently served as Area President in the Greater Boston region. He was responsible for branch performance, including sales, carrier and partner management, business development, M&A sourcing and integration and reinforcing the company’s culture in the New England area.

Ionel Rizea commented, “I am thrilled to welcome Dave to the team. His experience – particularly in the sales and business development space, complements our growth strategy for North America. His background in both brokerage and [client] risk management aligns closely with our CRB objective of providing innovative solutions to clients. I look forward to working with Dave.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk, and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce, and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media Contact

Douglas Menelly; Douglas.Menelly@wtwco.com | +1 (516) 972-0380

Arnelle Sullivan; Arnelle.Sullivan@wtwco.com | +1 (718) 208-0474

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.