George J. Priester Aviation Selects AirTera℠ as SMS Provider

Partners to Launch Next-Generation ERP Module in Summer 2025

RENO, Nev., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirTera℠ is proud to announce that George J. Priester Aviation, one of the most respected names in private aviation, has selected AirTera℠’s Safety Management System (SMS) and entered into a strategic partnership to co-develop and launch a next-generation Emergency Response Planning (ERP) module, set to debut in Summer 2025.

The next-generation ERP module will be a fully integrated component of the AirTera℠ SMS platform, offering operators a seamless, scalable solution that reflects both real-world operational success and cutting-edge software design. Rather than a simple productization, this new offering is a complete redevelopment and modernization of George J. Priester Aviation’s proven internally developed ERP system — one shaped by three generations of operational excellence in charter aviation.

From Legacy to Leadership: A Strategic Evolution

George J. Priester Aviation’s ERP has long served as a cornerstone of its safety infrastructure. “We didn’t just build our ERP for internal use; we built it to solve real problems for charter operations like us,” says George J. Priester Aviation Chairman, Andy Priester. “Now, by partnering with AirTera℠, we’re taking that proven foundation and turning it into a platform that can benefit the entire industry. Their innovation, speed, and user focus make them the perfect team to help us elevate and scale what we started.”

Built Into AirTera℠’s Industry-Leading Platform

AirTera℠ President and CEO, Jiri Marousek, describes the new module as a natural extension of the company’s mission to modernize aviation operations. “George J. Priester Aviation’s ERP wasn’t just a tool; it was a field-tested platform shaped by decades of expertise. By reimagining it as a next-generation, integrated module within our SMS, we’re giving operators the ability to manage emergencies, resilience, and continuity within the same system they already use for security, safety, compliance, and automation.”

Launching in Summer 2025, the ERP module will be offered as an optional add-on to AirTera℠’s SMS, enhancing the platform’s capabilities with operator-proven emergency planning and cohesive tools — all powered by AirTera℠’s signature AI-driven intelligence and intuitive design.

The partnership with George J. Priester Aviation and forthcoming ERP module will be showcased this week at the Business Aviation Safety Summit (BASS), where attendees will get a first look at the vision and roadmap behind this breakthrough solution.

About AirTera℠

AirTera℠, a service mark of NATA Compliance Services (NATA CS), builds modern software to power safer, smarter aviation operations. Its flagship Safety Management System (SMS) helps operators streamline reporting, risk management, and compliance — with intuitive design and AI-driven automation at its core. AirTera℠ also offer Anti-Drug & Alcohol Program Management, credentialing, background checks, biometric services, and realtime compliance solutions.

About George J. Priester Aviation

George J. Priester Aviation is among the world’s most experienced global private aviation companies, specializing in aircraft management and private travel solutions. With over 200 years of combined experience, it is among the elite private aircraft management companies that hold the highest safety accreditations including the ARGUS Platinum rating, Wyvern approval, and Air Charter Safety Foundation certifications. It serves as the parent company for Priester Aviation, Mayo Aviation and Hill Private Aviation.

Media Contact:

Claudia Culmone

Marketing and Communications Manager

AirTera℠

(703) 842-5317

