New Book DANCE OF SURVIVAL Reflects the Emotional Journey of Healing

Charleston, SC, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novelist Sherry Hartzler knows women’s stories matter, which is why she is passionate about reading and writing stories about women, particularly women over the age of forty, who have lived long enough to recognize the wisdom that comes with life experience. And her latest novel is no exception. Centered on a middle-aged woman who has spent her life trying to outrun the pain of her past, “Dance of Survival” is the story of an ordinary family shattered by a tragic accident. “My passion is writing books that elicit deep human emotions laced with humor,” Hartzler says.

In “Dance of Survival,” protagonist Bethann is reunited with her estranged siblings after their father’s death. Confronted by painful memories, she is forced to reconcile with the emotional abandonment of her mother, who couldn’t fathom the destruction of her all-American family, and her own emotional state as well as her siblings, who were each left to choreograph their separate dance of survival in the wake of their younger brother’s death decades before. Exploring themes of sibling relationships and rivalry, grief, alcoholism, abandonment issues, and a yearning for normalcy, Hartzler’s moving narrative reflects the emotional journey that comes with true healing and illustrates the redemptive power of forgiveness. “The story takes readers through the tough issues of a family surviving a great tragedy and decades later coming face-to-face with the monsters under the bed,” Hartzler says.

About the Author:

Sherry Hartzler is the author of the novels “Three Moons Over Sedona,” “Chasing Joe” and “Island Passage” and an Appalachian short story, “The River Ride.” She is passionate about reading and writing for women of middle age who have acquired the wisdom that comes through knowing love, loss and sacrifice. She lives in the beautiful Hocking Hills in southeastern Ohio in a log cabin built by her husband.

