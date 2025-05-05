Cloud Mining Gets Cleaner & Easier with DRML Expansion

Raleigh, NC, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





DRML Miner , a cloud mining platform based in the UK, has announced an expansion of its services, focusing on enhanced efficiency and accessibility for its users. DRML emphasises its commitment to utilising clean energy sources and ensuring operational efficiency far into the future.

Since its inception, DRML Miner has centered its operations on providing a streamlined cloud mining experience. A key aspect of their approach is the use of clean energy to power their mining activities, alongside the application of high-specification equipment. This focus aims to reduce the environmental impact typically associated with cryptocurrency mining while maintaining operational efficiency for users.

The expansion of DRML Miner's services is designed to simplify the mining process for a broader range of budding miners. By leveraging current technology, the platform allows users to manage their mining activities remotely, removing the necessity for individual investment in specialised and often costly hardware. This aims to democratise access to cryptocurrency mining, expanding the sector to the population at large.

Alyssa Taylor, Manager of DRML, commented "This expansion is a step towards making cloud mining more accessible and sustainable. Our focus on clean energy and efficient technology provides a user friendly and future-proof mining alternative”

The company’s service update meets a growing need for greater convenience and sustainability within the cloud mining sector. By prioritizing clean energy and user-friendly interfaces, DRML Miner aims to establish a standard for accessibility in the industry.

About DRML:

DRML Miner is one of the world's leading cloud mining platforms. After years of development and improvement, the company utilises kinetic energy to make cloud mining simpler and more efficient. Its mission is clear: to provide you with the tools and services needed to succeed in the field of digital assets and create more wealth for users.

